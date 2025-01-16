Rodradar's LDR excavator bucket with ground-penetrating radar can detect utilities of all types – gas, electric, water, sewer, fiber, including those with PVC pipe – and displays their depth and distance on a touchscreen tablet mounted in the excavator’s cab.

The world’s first excavator bucket with ground-penetrating radar is available for order, according to its creator, Rodradar.

“Orders are piling up, and our advanced Live Dig Radar (LDR) buckets are prepped and ready to be shipped to customers worldwide,” the company posted recently on social media.

The news follows an announcement last month that equipment attachments manufacturer Engcon has teamed up with Rodradar to integrate the bucket into its quick-coupler and tiltrotator systems.

The quick-coupler Rodradar combo is available in the first quarter of the year, with the tiltrotator system available later in the year, according to engcon.

Rodradar debuted its LDR technology at ConExpo 2023 to demonstrate how the bucket can detect underground utilities to prevent strikes when digging. Since its unveiling, the bucket, which was developed with AMI Attachments, has been tested by U.S. contractors. Rodradar has been training contractors, including Skanska at its reconstruction project at JFK International Airport in New York, on the bucket.

Engcon The buckets are equipped with ground-penetrating radar on the bottom and scan for underground utilities when moved across the ground. They let excavator operators know where any utilities are located to avoid strikes, and they enable them to dig with confidence without fear of a strike, Rodradar says.

The LDR scans the ground at the push of a button on the touchscreen. The bucket is positioned in front and moves toward the excavator over the area to be scanned. The tablet then displays the utilities’ depth and distance. Alerts are sounded when utilities are detected, and a message on red background comes across the screen announcing, “Utility Detected.” The system uses advanced algorithms to classify radar echoes, the company says.

“By integrating our advanced tiltrotator technology with Rodradar’s Live Dig Radar, we’re enabling safer, automated and more efficient digging operations while significantly reducing time and costs on-site,” says Sam Ryan, regional director and global OEM manager at Engcon.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward for both companies, enabling us to deliver unparalleled value to the construction industry and set new standards for operational excellence,” adds Yuval Barnea, Rodradar vice president of sales and marketing.

The Rodradar system will be compatible with Engcon’s DC2 and DC3 control systems with its EC-Oil automatic quick-coupler technology, Engcon says.

To watch the RodRadar bucket in action, check out the video below: