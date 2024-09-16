Moasure 2 Series Makes Measuring Jobsites as Easy as Walking

Moasure 2 motion-based measurement tool for construction sites
Moasure

Moasure has released its next-generation motion-based measuring tools designed to automatically calculate perimeter, area, elevation, volume and more by walking around a jobsite — no GPS, data or line of sight required.

The Moasure 2 and Moasure 2 Pro use inertial sensors — accelerometers and gyroscopes — to simultaneously measure and draw jobsites. Site measurements are plotted on-screen in the complementary Moasure smartphone app in 3D and in real-time.

The device and app let contractors measure irregular areas, such as curved lots, sloping terrain, and stockpiles. The tool can also calculate square footage, perimeter length, elevation changes and determine grade and rise and run. Ideal applications include landscaping, concrete, decking, fencing, playground and pool design, irrigation and drainage, and excavation and grading.

2 Series Models

Replacing Moasure One, the Moasure 2 is equipped with the X2 Inertial Sensor Engine. While the accuracy is similar to the first-generation product, Moasure says users benefit from increased precision and improved measurement repeatability.

The Moasure 2 Pro features the new X2-PRO Inertial Sensor Engine, which reduces error by up to 50% compared to Moasure One. It also gets Layout Mode, which lets contractors lay out points based on provided x and y coordinates. Users can input coordinates either manually or via CSV import to stake out any project. The Moasure app provides directions to each coordinate for locating and marking. 

The Dynamic Intervals feature also lets users choose between predetermined time and accuracy options, depending on job site characteristics.

Measurements can be exported as DWG, PDF or CSV files and shared with clients and colleagues or uploaded into your design software.

Both models have a USB-C port for charging and offer 10 hours of continuous measuring, double the battery life compared to the first generation.

Late last year, the company released a major app update with several new features for excavation and earthwork projects, including volume calculation, Surface View, Contour View, Cut & Fill tool, Fixed Depth Volume Calculator and a host of other upgrades.

“Moasure’s innovative technology provides construction professionals with unprecedented flexibility and accuracy and offers a significantly faster solution to measuring when compared with traditional tools like tape measures and measuring wheels,” the company says.

Moasure requires Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with most operating systems, including Apple iOS 12.4 and higher and Android 8.0 and higher.

Moasure 2 and Moasure 2 PRO are now available for order.

Moasure 2 Pro Accuracy:

  • Linear distance: +/- 0.3% error
  • Perimeter: +/- 0.5% error
  • Elevation: +/- 0.3% error
  • Area: +/- 1% error
  • Volume: +/- 1.5% error
  • Layout: +/- 0.5% error

Moasure 2 Accuracy:

  • Linear distance: +/- 0.5% error
  • Perimeter: +/- 1% error
  • Elevation: +/- 0.5% error
  • Area: +/- 2% error
  • Volume: +/- 3% error
  • Layout not available
