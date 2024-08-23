A new tablet from Doran Manufacturing allows users to wirelessly receive tire pressure and temperature readings as they perform walkaround equipment inspections.

The Doran 360 SmartLink TPMS Tablet also stores and uploads the tire data to tire management software. It can be used for various pieces of wheeled equipment, including articulating and rigid-frame dump trucks, wheel loaders, mobile cranes and other heavy equipment.

The Android-based tablet communicates wirelessly with Doran 360OTR tire pressure sensors and other Doran OTR SmartLink solutions. The sensors and other devices receive, store and transmit data to the tablet by unit numbers. The sensors are programmed to a SmartLink One-Click OTR Transceiver or OTR Hub, which sends data instantly to the tablet. Doran says there are no additional software requirements or monthly maintenance fees, and software updates are delivered directly to the tablet via Wi-Fi.

The user can download all the current tire pressure and temperature information for every tire on a vehicle by simply tapping an icon on the tablet screen. The collected tire-pressure monitoring data can be saved to the tablet by date, time and unit number and uploaded as an Excel .csv file, according to Doran.

The company says the tablet is faster and more accurate than manual readings and gives technicians more time to focus on cuts, cracks and other tire and wheel damage.

The tablet comes with a protective cover to prevent damage and is designed to withstand excessive heat, vibration and other harsh conditions found on construction, mining and aggregate sites, the company says.