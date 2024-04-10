The new My Develon app is an expansion of the company’s existing Develon Fleet Management telematics offering.

Develon, formerly known as Doosan Infracore, has unveiled My Develon, its new telematics platform.

Based on data tracked by the company, more construction equipment dealers and contractors are using telematics data to manage their equipment

The new platform is an expansion of the Develon Fleet Management telematics offering.

“Dealers and customers can access and manage the Develon construction equipment maintenance and operation data using the My Develon app or on a web browser,” said Stojan Arezina, Develon telematics manager. “Our customers can remotely check the status of their equipment and communicate with their machines by sending certain messages.”

The My Develon app is available for download from popular app service providers.

Current users of the Develon Fleet Management system should replace the current app by downloading the new My Develon app. Log-in credentials remain the same. The system is also available on a web browser at na.develon-ce.com/en/innovation/my-develon.

Some of the new features available on the My Develon platform are the ability to download service tools and get personalized quotes for parts for Develon equipment.

“We provide a menu for customers to request a quote for Develon genuine parts from their local dealer,” said Arezina. “It will be a very useful resource for customers. They can select the parts they want to receive a quote on and send it to their dealer.”

Also, customers can subscribe to the company’s exclusive digital services.

Develon



More tech, made easier

Although Develon showcased its telematics service at ConExpo 2023, even Arezina admits that some customers can be intimidated by the amount of data involved.

To accommodate those challenges, Develon and its dealers are developing training programs that help educate customers on how to navigate the new system. This starts with Develon dealers using brief, streamlined training materials, which Arezina said has been effective with sales specialists.

“When a customer purchases a new machine, our dealership sales specialists provide some basic training about telematics with the customer,” he said. “When the customer leaves with the new machine, the customer has a telematics profile. The customer can log in and start tracking the new machine immediately.”

Via My Develon, both dealers and customers can receive codes from the machines by subscribing to receive notifications when a machine needs service. This allows dealers to proactively engage with customers and their machines and minimize downtime.

“Our telematics offering helps keep our customers’ machines working the way they were intended,” Arezina said. “Dealers and customers can better remotely monitor machines to ensure they are in good health and can schedule routine maintenance to ensure it’s done when it’s needed.”