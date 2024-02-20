John Deere Partners with Leica Geosystems on SmartGrade

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Feb 20, 2024
John Deere SmartGrade with Leica Geosystems technology and software will be available for purchase in 2024.
John Deere

John Deere has entered a partnership with Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, to help accelerate its digital transformation. 

The companies are working together to develop solutions that improve productivity and reduce material costs. Integration of the Leica Geosystems technology will be part of the SmartGrade packages, further reducing the number of passes required, which can help improve safety by minimizing traffic on construction sites. 

“The availability of SmartGrade with Leica solution allows John Deere and our dealers to participate and support various jobsites while meeting the technology needs of our customers,” said Mark Colvin, senior product manager, grade management, John Deere. 

Combined, the engineers at John Deere will have access to the positioning and sensor technology developed by Leica Geosystems.

“Working with Leica Geosystems is a tremendous opportunity, as their advanced technology solutions, paired with the power and performance of the John Deere construction equipment lineup, makes for a highly productive, efficient, and seamless jobsite for our customers,” Colvin added.

Leica Geosystems technology, software, and services will be available for purchase on select John Deere construction equipment models starting in 2024.

"We are thrilled to be working with John Deere, a company that shares a similar culture and commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction," said Troy Dahlin, vice president of heavy construction, US/CAN at Leica Geosystems. "Together, we will bring new levels of accuracy, and productivity, and accelerate the implementation of safe and sustainable workflows to the construction industry, helping our customers succeed in today's competitive marketplace and enhancing their resilience for tomorrow."

