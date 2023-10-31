Cat Adds Leica's 3D Machine Control Option on Next-Gen Excavators

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 31, 2023
Leica MC1 3D machine control system in a next-gen Cat excavator
Leica Geosystems

Caterpillar and Leica have partnered to offer the option of Leica Geosystem’s MC1 3D machine control system with Caterpillar factory-installed sensor to its next-generation 2D hydraulic excavators.

Unlike traditional solutions that require sensor replacement, Leica says, this collaboration allows the MC1 software to work with Cat’s existing Grade 2D Assist excavator system without any additional hardware modifications.

While the Cat Grade 2D Assist system excels in accurate grading and leveling in two dimensions, the Leica MC1 3D machine control system extends this functionality into the vertical plane, Leica says. This means operators can create, cut and verify designs horizontally and at various depths and slopes.

The Leica MCP80 control panel displays design information and real-time cut/fill indications, allowing operators to excavate to the reference design efficiently, the company says. The solution ensures higher accuracy, reducing the need for costly rework, while increasing productivity.

“Leica Geosystems’ leading GNSS positioning and software technology coupled with Caterpillar´s world-class and powerful excavators provide a ready-to-use solution to construction professionals aiming to increase productivity on the jobsite,” says Rainer Bippen, OEM director at Leica Geosystems.

Customers can contact their Cat dealers about excavator compatibility requirements. The sale and support of the Leica MC1 3D machine control system is handled by authorized Leica Geosystems distributors.

Related Stories
S500 tablet
Technology
Werock Adds Android 12 OS Option to Two Construction Tablets
Teleo remote operation command center
Technology
Fla. Contractor First to Deploy Teleo-Equipped Autonomous Construction Equipment
Like a cellphone or computer, the widgets and apps on the concept transparent OLED screen being developed by Bobcat and LG can be moved around or cleared with simple drag and drop functions.
Technology
Bobcat Developing "Touchscreen Windows" for Construction Equipment
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Partner Insights
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Top Stories
eS1000 Electric Swing Loader
Construction Equipment
Mecalac Goes Electric with New eS1000 Swing Loader
Based on the diesel-powered AS1000, the new battery-powered loader delivers 8 hours of run time and swivels 180 degrees.
Gravely Axis 100 with load of stones in bucket
Construction Equipment
Gravely Unveils Gas-Powered, Stand-On Mini Skid Steers for Small Contractors
GMC Sierra Grande Concept traveling field road mountain background
Pickups
"Ultimate Adventure Rig" – AEV’s GMC Sierra Grande Concept Revealed
black 2024 Toyota Tundra image
Pickups
Toyota Unveils "Texas Style" Tundra Limited Edition for 2024
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Check out our latest downloadable maintenance checklist and give it a whirl!
DownloadView All