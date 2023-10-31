Caterpillar and Leica have partnered to offer the option of Leica Geosystem’s MC1 3D machine control system with Caterpillar factory-installed sensor to its next-generation 2D hydraulic excavators.

Unlike traditional solutions that require sensor replacement, Leica says, this collaboration allows the MC1 software to work with Cat’s existing Grade 2D Assist excavator system without any additional hardware modifications.

While the Cat Grade 2D Assist system excels in accurate grading and leveling in two dimensions, the Leica MC1 3D machine control system extends this functionality into the vertical plane, Leica says. This means operators can create, cut and verify designs horizontally and at various depths and slopes.

The Leica MCP80 control panel displays design information and real-time cut/fill indications, allowing operators to excavate to the reference design efficiently, the company says. The solution ensures higher accuracy, reducing the need for costly rework, while increasing productivity.

“Leica Geosystems’ leading GNSS positioning and software technology coupled with Caterpillar´s world-class and powerful excavators provide a ready-to-use solution to construction professionals aiming to increase productivity on the jobsite,” says Rainer Bippen, OEM director at Leica Geosystems.

Customers can contact their Cat dealers about excavator compatibility requirements. The sale and support of the Leica MC1 3D machine control system is handled by authorized Leica Geosystems distributors.