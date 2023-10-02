Trimble, Purdue University Team Up on Construction Tech Lab

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 2, 2023
Trimble Technology Lab at Purdue University
Trimble

Students at Purdue University will soon have access to the latest construction technologies thanks to a new partnership with Trimble.

The School of Construction Management Technology will host the Trimble Technology Lab within the Dudley and Lambertus Halls at the Purdue Polytechnic Institute. It is expected to open in early 2024.

The lab will include a range of Trimble’s geospatial and construction solutions, including the Trimble XR10 HoloLens hardhat and advanced software solutions, RealWorks scanning software, Trimble Business Center Infrastructure Construction edition, Tekla Structures, Tekla Structural Designer, Trimble Connect AR interactive collaboration software, AccuBid and AutoBid, and the company’s popular 3D modeling solution, SketchUp.

“The equipment and software provided will enhance our educational and research capabilities in construction management and technology,” said Daniel Castro-Lacouture, dean of the Purdue Polytechnic Institute. “Partnering with Trimble to establish a Technology Lab signifies an exciting opportunity that empowers our students and faculty to drive industry advancements.”

Purdue says the teaching and research labs, makerspaces, and classrooms aim to foster an atmosphere of collaboration among students from different majors and departments.

“The Trimble Technology Lab will empower Purdue students with the skills and expertise required to become front-runners in the realm of industry technology,” said H. Nicholas Dib, associate professor in the Purdue Polytechnic Institute who will help oversee the lab. “The lab will support the holistic transformation of education, where technology lies at the very heart of the curriculum.”

“Purdue has a strong reputation as a leader in applied construction education. Their construction management program offers an innovative curriculum that emphasizes hands-on learning and prepares students for a variety of construction careers,” said Amy Northcutt, director of education and outreach at Trimble. “We are confident that our collaboration with Purdue to establish this Trimble Technology Lab will have a significant impact in preparing students for their careers.”

