Visitors to the automotive technology area at CES 2023 might be surprised to see a 100-ton Cat 777 dump truck on display.

It represents more than 550 trucks powered with Cat MineStar Command that operate autonomously around the world. Over the past nine years, Cat autonomous trucks have hauled more than 5 billion tons of material.

“CES, the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators, is the ideal place for us to showcase our high-tech leadership,” said Denise Johnson, group president of Caterpillar Resource Industries. “People have seen us as an equipment company for more than a century, and they are now realizing that we are a high-tech company as well.”

Caterpillar Autonomy, technology and sustainability will take center stage in Caterpillar's roughly 6,300-square-foot exhibit January 5-8, 2023. Beyond autonomous haulage, the company will showcase construction and mining safety, fleet management technologies, equipment health options, high-precision guidance technologies and material tracking solutions.

"We help miners unearth materials found in everything, from the smartphone displays to batteries for electric vehicles that are exhibited at CES,” said Marc Cameron, senior vice president of Caterpillar Resource Industries. “Caterpillar and our diverse team of talented people are making a positive impact on our world, and CES gives us a platform to showcase our people and growth opportunities within the company.”

Exhibit experience

The exhibit’s centerpiece, the Cat 777 truck, dwarfs the size of vehicles in nearby automotive displays.

“The next frontier for autonomy is helping mines manage power needs as more assets require electricity to operate,” says Johnson.

Attendees will also learn how Caterpillar is expanding autonomy to help lead the energy transformation, launching multiple initiatives with customers to develop battery electric vehicles.

Also, visitors can stand inside the 777’s bed and experience the impact Cat technologies are making in mining and construction industries. iPad stations will offer an augmented-reality experience with each iPad focusing on a different subject. They include:

Cat autonomy and technology

Sustainability and the environment, incorporating safety and power solutions

Size and scale of mining machines and how technology makes them safer and more productive

The results of Cat autonomous solutions

The overall exhibit will include four themed experiences that will help guide attendees through the booth:

Big Solutions highlights Caterpillar’s leadership in developing advanced technologies.

highlights Caterpillar’s leadership in developing advanced technologies. Big Innovation showcases why Caterpillar is a leader in autonomous mining.

showcases why Caterpillar is a leader in autonomous mining. Big Responsibility covers how the company’s technologies help build sustainability.

covers how the company’s technologies help build sustainability. Big Opportunities focuses on people creating the high-tech solutions.

Caterpillar Cat Command technologies will be featured in real-time, using two remote operating stations connected to equipment hundreds of miles away. One station will remotely operate a large dozer, while the second, a single universal station that can operate multiple types of Cat construction equipment, will be remotely connected to a Cat excavator. Caterpillar experts will be on hand to help attendees learn more about these technologies.

"Our technologies are changing the world by advancing autonomy, finding new ways to keep people safe, improving fleet productivity and building solutions that manage every aspect of an operation," said Tony Fassino, group president of Caterpillar Construction Industries. “In addition to the fully autonomous mining trucks, we offer solutions that automate and provide remote operation of dozers, wheel loaders, excavators and skid-steer and compact track loaders. Along with the productivity and safety benefits, automation is another way we can contribute to helping our customers build a better, more sustainable world.”



