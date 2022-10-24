Safe Site Check In providies a current and complete view on the status of every project.

Procore Technologies Inc. has integrated its construction management software with the field data from Safe Site Check In to boost jobsite productivity.

General contractors use Safe Site Check In’s private QR-code check-in tool, data and analytics to manage workers, subcontractors and projects. Safe Site Check In streamlines the check-in process by eliminating time-consuming and error-prone paperwork and replacing it with an easy-to-use digital solution.

“The construction industry is undergoing significant changes. While digital transformation remains top of mind, general contractors are also challenged by the labor shortage and increasingly thin profitability margins,” said David Ward, CEO, Safe Site Check In. “Using Safe Site Check In, integrated with Procore, enables them to take advantage of the productivity benefits of digital tools while gaining a better understanding of workers to run more effective projects and create safer jobsites.”

Procore It can be downloaded from the Procore App Marketplace and integrated into Procore. This integration creates a faster way to automatically populate Procore Manpower and Visitor Logs, eliminating manual tracking and providing a current and complete view on the status of a project.

“The Procore App Marketplace continues to play an increasingly critical role in construction project management and the industry’s digital evolution. We’re proud to have Safe Site Check In in the marketplace to allow mutual customers to maximize their investments in jobsite productivity,” said Kris Lengienza, vice president of global partnerships and alliances, Procore.

Safe Site Check In also allows contractors to customize the entry questions based on jobsite requirements, such as certifications, skills or local mandates.





Construction Connect



New partnership will expand AI in construction

ConstructConnect, a provider of software solutions for the preconstruction industry, recently announced a partnership with Togal.AI.

The combination of the two technologies is expected to expand the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence in nonresidential preconstruction.

“Preconstruction teams are juggling so many critical tasks in such a busy market. Togal.AI makes a difference by accelerating the takeoff process,” says Patrick Murphy, Togal.AI founder and CEO. “...This integration will help commercial construction firms streamline their workflows and maximize productivity.”

Togal.AI uses machine learning to automatically identify, classify and extract object data from 2D blueprints. This can compress the time initially spent scoping a project by 50% or more based on recent user feedback.

“ConstructConnect is excited to partner and integrate with Togal.AI,” said Jonathan Kost, ConstructConnect’s chief strategy officer “The integration will help us further reduce mundane and time-consuming activities commonly performed by estimators, enabling them to focus their time on higher value tasks and projects to increase the accuracy of estimates and competitiveness of bids.”