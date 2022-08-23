Werock Expands Its Line of Rugged Notebooks for Construction

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Aug 23, 2022
WEROCK Rockbook X550 G2 and X540
Werock

Neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor hail can keep the latest rugged notebooks from Werock from performing on the jobsite.

The Rockbook X540 and X550 G2 laptops have a dirt ingress-protection (IP) rating of IP-65, meet the MIL-STD-810G military standards for temperature, humidity and vibration, and are capable of withstanding drops from 4 feet and temperatures from -4°F to 140°F.

The new laptops are designed with 11th generation Intel Core™ UP3-Series processors with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory for data and graphic-intensive tasks.

Capable of connectivity in remote areas, the X540 and X550 G2 meet the new Wi-Fi 6 WLAN standard and include options for LTE and 5G (expected in Winter 2022). Werock says the laptops can be used with all major GPS navigation systems.

The 14- or 15.6-inch full-HD displays are easy to read day or night thanks to 700 nits of brightness, the company says. (A nit is a number that describes the brightness of a television, smartphone, computer monitor or laptop screen. The higher the number, the brighter the display.) An optional glove-operated touchscreen is also available.

For those needing more power, expansion options are available. The NVMe main memory is available in various configurations up to 1 TB; a hard-drive slot enables the expansion by another 5 TB of storage capacity.

The Rockbook X540 and Rockbook X550 G2 also offer security and data protection features, including a TPM 2.0 module, a fingerprint sensor, Kensington lock and optional self-encrypting hard drives and integrated device protection technology.  

The fully rugged laptops weigh 6.2 and 7.3 pounds, respectively. The devices come with two batteries: a 46.6 Wh hot-swap battery as well as an additional fixed 14.8 Wh battery. Other features include Bluetooth 5.2, three USB 3 ports, HDMI, an SDXC card slot and a serial port.

"The Rockbook X540 and X550 G2 notebooks are very well suited for field, industrial or construction site deployments that require a rugged yet powerful and expandable solution," said Markus Nicoleit, CEO of Werock. "With the market launch of the fully rugged mobile notebooks Rockbook X540 and Rockbook X550 G2, Werock expands its segment of rugged mobile computers with the latest total package with lots of power plus superior reliability.”

Rockbook X540 and Rockbook X550 G2 will be available for purchase in September.


Related Stories
Three construction workers review data on tablet
Technology
Connected Construction: How to Chart a Digital Course for Success
SRI International robot excavator operator with virtual reality goggles raises arm and excavator raises arm
Technology
Excavator Turned Robot: Video Reveals Sci-Fi-Like Operation
John Deere and Ford's sustainable Gator with hood made from recycled bottles
Technology
Deere, Ford Joined Forces to Build Gator with Recycled Materials
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
stock photo dirty yellow hard hat on dirt rocky ground beside wooden pallet
Safety
New Jersey Contractor Charged in Fatal Retaining Wall Collapse
Several workers at the site reported to the contractor that the wall was unsafe before it collapsed, according to court records.
2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison white parked in woods on trail surrounded by trees
Pickups
Chevy Rolls Out 2023 Silverado ZR2 Bison with More Powerful Duramax Diesel
Yanmar_ViO17-1E studio photo
Compact Excavators
Yanmar's 2 New Mini Excavators Designed to Ease Those Long Days in the Cab
Cat 350 excavator with arm extended toward camera.
Excavators
Cat Lets the New 350 Excavator Out of the Bag
rendering of future Harbor Bridge Corpus Christi
Better Roads
TxDOT Issues Default Notice to Developer Over Safety of New Harbor Bridge
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Best Practices for Tire Safety
Here are eight crucial tire practices to increase uptime, keep operators safe and reduce costly, preventable failures
DownloadView All