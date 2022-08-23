Neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor hail can keep the latest rugged notebooks from Werock from performing on the jobsite.

The Rockbook X540 and X550 G2 laptops have a dirt ingress-protection (IP) rating of IP-65, meet the MIL-STD-810G military standards for temperature, humidity and vibration, and are capable of withstanding drops from 4 feet and temperatures from -4°F to 140°F.

The new laptops are designed with 11th generation Intel Core™ UP3-Series processors with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory for data and graphic-intensive tasks.

Capable of connectivity in remote areas, the X540 and X550 G2 meet the new Wi-Fi 6 WLAN standard and include options for LTE and 5G (expected in Winter 2022). Werock says the laptops can be used with all major GPS navigation systems.

The 14- or 15.6-inch full-HD displays are easy to read day or night thanks to 700 nits of brightness, the company says. (A nit is a number that describes the brightness of a television, smartphone, computer monitor or laptop screen. The higher the number, the brighter the display.) An optional glove-operated touchscreen is also available.

For those needing more power, expansion options are available. The NVMe main memory is available in various configurations up to 1 TB; a hard-drive slot enables the expansion by another 5 TB of storage capacity.

The Rockbook X540 and Rockbook X550 G2 also offer security and data protection features, including a TPM 2.0 module, a fingerprint sensor, Kensington lock and optional self-encrypting hard drives and integrated device protection technology.

The fully rugged laptops weigh 6.2 and 7.3 pounds, respectively. The devices come with two batteries: a 46.6 Wh hot-swap battery as well as an additional fixed 14.8 Wh battery. Other features include Bluetooth 5.2, three USB 3 ports, HDMI, an SDXC card slot and a serial port.

"The Rockbook X540 and X550 G2 notebooks are very well suited for field, industrial or construction site deployments that require a rugged yet powerful and expandable solution," said Markus Nicoleit, CEO of Werock. "With the market launch of the fully rugged mobile notebooks Rockbook X540 and Rockbook X550 G2, Werock expands its segment of rugged mobile computers with the latest total package with lots of power plus superior reliability.”

Rockbook X540 and Rockbook X550 G2 will be available for purchase in September.



