John Deere’s Customer Service ADVISOR is now available for customers and independent repair shops to purchase online directly from John Deere.

The Customer Service ADVISOR service tool is a subscription-based digital database of operator, diagnostic and technical manuals for John Deere products. It is like the Service ADVISOR used by dealers and technicians. A one-year subscription enables access for up to four MyJohnDeere.com usernames to be activated.

“Today, due to a variety of reasons, more customers are using available tools, resources and replacement parts John Deere offers to maintain their equipment themselves,” said Denver Caldwell, Deere director of aftermarket and customer support. “Customer Service ADVISOR unlocks deeper system level insights to allow users with the expertise and desire to tackle more advanced repairs themselves.”

Customer Service ADVISOR has been available through John Deere Construction & Forestry dealerships since 2011, enabling customers to diagnose, troubleshoot and repair their own equipment. It was offered in other divisions as of 2017.

As of May, it is available from John Deere directly through JohnDeereStore.com in the form of an online web-only or downloaded-application subscription, depending on customer need. With the ability to purchase directly from John Deere, equipment owners and independent repair shops will have expanded access to Customer Service ADVISOR, in addition to existing access to replacement parts for needed repairs.

“We hope John Deere customers are pleased about the expanded access to diagnostic information they will get with Customer Service ADVISOR available in the online store,” Caldwell said, noting that there is more coming from John Deere in relation to repair. “When customers see what we have planned, I think they are going to feel more empowered on top of the offerings that are already in place.”

In 2023, the company will roll out an enhanced customer solution that includes a mobile device interface, and the ability to download secure software updates directly to embedded controllers on select John Deere equipment with 4G connections.

Equipment supported by Customer Service ADVISOR includes information on over 2,500 models of John Deere construction, forestry and compact equipment. These include:

Compact construction equipment: skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, compact wheel loaders, compact excavators

Construction equipment: articulated dump trucks, backhoes, crawler loaders, dozers, excavators, motor graders, scraper systems, tractor loaders, wheel loaders

Forestry equipment: skidders, wheeled feller bunchers, tracked feller bunchers, forwarders, wheeled harvesters, tracked harvesters, swing machines, knuckle boom loaders, shovel loggers

OEM John Deere engines

Subscribers to the service will have access to a variety of functions depending of its web only or downloaded. Here are some of the functions that are available:

Access the digital database of operator, diagnostic and technical manuals via laptop or mobile device anytime a user has a Wi-Fi or cellular connection or in absence of a connection

Connect to machines with an Electronic Data Link (EDL)

Clear and refresh codes

Take diagnostic readings

Perform limited calibrations

“Utilizing the extensive capabilities of Customer Service ADVISOR requires training by the customer’s dealer, but having access to new insights and the ability to complete more advanced repairs themselves, gives customers more flexibility to complete them on their own time and allows for a better understanding of their equipment,” Caldwell said.