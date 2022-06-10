John Deere Now Offers Equipment Self-Repair Software Online

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Jun 10, 2022
John Deere Customer Service ADVISOR is now available directly from the JohnDeereStore.com. The updated offering helps expand the company's self service options.
John Deere Customer Service ADVISOR is now available directly from the JohnDeereStore.com. The updated offering helps expand the company's self service options.
John Deere Construction & Forestry

John Deere’s Customer Service ADVISOR is now available for customers and independent repair shops to purchase online directly from John Deere.

The Customer Service ADVISOR service tool is a subscription-based digital database of operator, diagnostic and technical manuals for John Deere products. It is like the Service ADVISOR used by dealers and technicians. A one-year subscription enables access for up to four MyJohnDeere.com usernames to be activated.

“Today, due to a variety of reasons, more customers are using available tools, resources and replacement parts John Deere offers to maintain their equipment themselves,” said Denver Caldwell, Deere director of aftermarket and customer support. “Customer Service ADVISOR unlocks deeper system level insights to allow users with the expertise and desire to tackle more advanced repairs themselves.”

Customer Service ADVISOR has been available through John Deere Construction & Forestry dealerships since 2011, enabling customers to diagnose, troubleshoot and repair their own equipment. It was offered in other divisions as of 2017.

As of May, it is available from John Deere directly through JohnDeereStore.com in the form of an online web-only or downloaded-application subscription, depending on customer need. With the ability to purchase directly from John Deere, equipment owners and independent repair shops will have expanded access to Customer Service ADVISOR, in addition to existing access to replacement parts for needed repairs.

“We hope John Deere customers are pleased about the expanded access to diagnostic information they will get with Customer Service ADVISOR available in the online store,” Caldwell said, noting that there is more coming from John Deere in relation to repair. “When customers see what we have planned, I think they are going to feel more empowered on top of the offerings that are already in place.”

In 2023, the company will roll out an enhanced customer solution that includes a mobile device interface, and the ability to download secure software updates directly to embedded controllers on select John Deere equipment with 4G connections.

Equipment supported by Customer Service ADVISOR includes information on over 2,500 models of John Deere construction, forestry and compact equipment. These include:

  • Compact construction equipment: skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, compact wheel loaders, compact excavators
  • Construction equipment: articulated dump trucks, backhoes, crawler loaders, dozers, excavators, motor graders, scraper systems, tractor loaders, wheel loaders
  • Forestry equipment: skidders, wheeled feller bunchers, tracked feller bunchers, forwarders, wheeled harvesters, tracked harvesters, swing machines, knuckle boom loaders, shovel loggers
  • OEM John Deere engines

Subscribers to the service will have access to a variety of functions depending of its web only or downloaded. Here are some of the functions that are available:

  • Access the digital database of operator, diagnostic and technical manuals via laptop or mobile device anytime a user has a Wi-Fi or cellular connection or in absence of a connection
  • Connect to machines with an Electronic Data Link (EDL)
  • Clear and refresh codes
  • Take diagnostic readings
  • Perform limited calibrations

“Utilizing the extensive capabilities of Customer Service ADVISOR requires training by the customer’s dealer, but having access to new insights and the ability to complete more advanced repairs themselves, gives customers more flexibility to complete them on their own time and allows for a better understanding of their equipment,” Caldwell said.

Related Stories
stock photo Slate Technologies buys Splash Modular
Technology
Slate Takes Another Step Toward Streamlining Construction Projects
Man using a tablet at a construction site
Asset tracking & management
4 Levels of Tech Adoption in Construction Equipment: Where Do You Rank?
A battery-powered ECR25 Electric Excavator from Volvo Construction Equipment at ACT Expo
Technology
Volvo Trucks Rolls Out Latest VNR Electric and an Autonomous Diesel VNL
Freightliner eCascadia truck
Technology
Freightliner Intros New Electric eCascadia
Top Stories
Hqdefault 62a34a82405c9
The Dirt
Video: 4 Ways You Can Save on Diesel Fuel When Operating Equipment
If you want to learn how to reduce some of the sting from skyrocketing diesel prices, check out the latest episode of The Dirt.
Case 580 EV
Pay and benefits
Union Raises Strike Pay for CNH Workers as Picket Enters 6th Week
Myrtle Beach construction scam stock photo handcuffs on dollar bills
Pay and benefits
12 Sentenced in Construction Scam in Myrtle Beach Area
Werk-Brau grapple rake compact excavator holding tree
Compact equipment attachments
Do More Than Dig with That Compact Excavator with These 18 Attachments
Cm20211103 3d875 55e72
Wheel Loaders
Cat Introduces Lower-Cost, Fuel-Saving 966 GC Wheel Loader
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
7 Secrets to Cutting Fleet Costs
The day-to-day expenses of running a fleet can add up quickly. This eBook can help you uncover 7 of those hidden costs and implement best practices to address them. Download your copy now to learn more.
DownloadView All