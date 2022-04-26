Trimble and Infotech Integration Eliminates Manual Inspection Processes

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 26, 2022
construction contractor on site
By streamlining the connection between data collected by Trimble GNSS rovers and simultaneously syncing Trimble Access, Infotech Mobile Inspector and Infotech Appia, inspectors can now complete their daily work reports more efficiently.
Trimble

Through the integration of Trimble Access field software and Infotech’s Appia service, inspectors on civil infrastructure projects can now complete their daily work reports and inspection reports more efficiently in the field for item quantity measurements. The company says streamlining this workflow will reduce errors by removing manual processes.

“This powerful solution digitizes the construction inspection process for architecture, engineering, AEC consulting firms and local public agencies by connecting office to field,” said Stephanie Michaud, strategic marketing manager, Trimble Surveying & Mapping Field Solutions. “By creating a complete digital delivery tool for construction inspection, we remove barriers of siloed data from multiple sources through the unification of inspection processes.”

This integration gives inspectors the capability to accurately represent the infrastructure asset, streamlining the asset management lifecycle workflow of digital as-built models for infrastructure projects.

“Maximizing field productivity and decreasing the number of steps to capture accurate data is a critical component of digital project delivery,” said Chad Schafer, vice president of Revenue at Infotech. “This expansion of our collaboration with Trimble allows field inspectors to easily capture crucial daily report data and securely sync that data with our Appia construction management system. This solution decreases project delivery time by sending accurate daily work reports, which ultimately supports the contractor payment and verifies digital as-builts.”

“With the signing of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and a significant portion of our infrastructure reaching the end of its expected life, the demand for infrastructure renewal and asset management is higher than ever,” said Cyndee Hoagland, senior vice president, Trimble Public Sector.

“This integrated solution will help AEC firms and local public agencies more accurately manage infrastructure assets digitally by bringing GNSS measurement capabilities and removing the need for manual work. Today’s announcement demonstrates how technology can help agencies to improve contract management and tracking of funding as well as accelerate payments to contractors. All of which will become even more important as we revitalize our US infrastructure.”

