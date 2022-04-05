Samsara Brings Farms to the Cloud

Ryan Whisner
Apr 5, 2022
John Deere 5M Series tractor hauling a hay bale
Insights from vehicles at multiple locations can be tracked via one platform with the integration of Samsara and the John Deere Operations Center.
John Deere

The integration between John Deere and Samsara is expanding to provide new features that provides greater visibility into support vehicles to optimize and digitize farm operations.

Support vehicles, such as fuel trucks, service trucks and pickups, play a critical role in farming and other operations. Their instrumental tasks include taking fuel to equipment, transporting crops, and servicing equipment. The ability to monitor support vehicles’ location and status progress in near real-time and quickly access information without interrupting workflows is key.

With this new integration, data from Samsara Vehicle Gateways on support vehicles, including vehicle location, heading, speed, and fuel levels, is available on the John Deere Operations Center, an online farm management system that enables access to farm information anytime, anywhere. 

John Deere tractors overlay with Samsara and John Deere logosJohn Deere“Bringing our customers the highest quality products and services is always top of mind at John Deere. Now, with the power of Samsara devices on farm support vehicles, customers have a way to stay on top of where everyone is to improve farm logistics.” said Matt Daniels, product marketing manager, at John Deere. ”We’re excited about this next stage in our relationship with Samsara and are looking forward to what the future holds as we continue to build together.”

Alongside JDLink enabled equipment and machinery, end-users can leverage insights from Samsara devices with John Deere Operations Center all on one platform.

This consolidated view allows customers to have complete visibility into all of their equipment and vehicles. As a result, these organizations can maximize efficiency and uptime, and improve communication workflows.

“With this integration, we’re able to take another step forward in bringing these physical operations to the cloud,” explained Chris Mozzocchi, senior director of product management, product and ecosystem Integrations at Samsara. “Now that customers can access information from Samsara Gateways alongside the rest of their farm operations powered by John Deere, they have the complete visibility they need to keep things running smoothly and efficiently.”

