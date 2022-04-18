Managing all the pieces of rental equipment on a jobsite is a big job. It could mean the difference in the size of profit from a job if issues such as utilization, return time, delivery or pickup are not managed properly.

As project timelines run, construction contractors see the use of mobile technology as an important tool to make sound decisions about equipment resources. Below, United Rentals outlines five ways mobile apps can improve fleet management, keep projects on schedule and boost worksite performance. United Rentals

“Mobile applications help contractors create high-performing jobsites by allowing workers to know quickly what equipment they have, where it is located, how much they are paying for it, how often it is being used and when they need to return it,” says Paul Maddison, United Rentals director of digital innovation. “Construction teams can see how their fleet is performing in real time and make the right equipment moves to keep project performance on track and save money.”

Use of mobile apps brings a consumer-like experience to the jobsite crews and makes fleet management tasks easier. Through the apps, contractors can rent and manage equipment, including excavators, trenchers, aerial work platforms, backhoe loaders and more, no matter where they are located. The apps empower workers to take control of equipment resources and get things done.

Here are five ways United Rentals suggests mobile apps can improve worksite equipment management:

United Rentals 1. Find and order equipment

Contractor teams can use mobile applications to browse, search and rent equipment inventory directly from a mobile device on a 24/7 basis whether at the worksite, office or home. Mobile apps can show a company’s contract pricing during the order process and provide users with confirmations after equipment rental orders are placed.

2. View all equipment

Worksite teams can use their mobile devices to view all their rented equipment listed by status, cat-class and jobsite. Mobile apps can include search capabilities to locate specific pieces of equipment. They can help contractors close the “communication chasm” that can occur between an equipment order and when the machine arrives on site. Mobile apps provide visibility into order delivery status from pending to en route to delivered.

3. Control rental equipment

Mobile apps can allow workers to extend or off-rent equipment in seconds with a few clicks. Contractors’ teams can use their mobile devices to schedule equipment pickups and receive conﬁrmations, which decrease the risk of discrepancies in returning equipment. The apps can be used to adjust rental dates on equipment, providing contractors with leniency windows to find ways to reduce costs. For example, if a company has multiple scissor lifts on rent and work is winding down, a contractor can decide which ones to return in order to right-size its fleet and minimize rental costs.

United Rentals

Worksite teams can employ GPS technology from their mobile apps to always know the precise location of rental equipment. They can track utilization of telematics-supported equipment in real time and use this actionable data to make decisions on how best to deploy fleet and save money on underutilized fleet.

5. Request service

Mobile apps can allow contractor teams to request service on rented equipment from anywhere including the worksite. In the app, users select the equipment issue, such as tire or hydraulic leak, add descriptive information regarding the issue and attach equipment photos. Users receive a service confirmation number, which is also sent to the local branch of the rental provider, which will then contact the contractor to schedule service. From a mobile app, users can see all their active equipment service requests in the app dashboard.

Article contributed by United Rentals.