It can be a chore for a fleet manager to remember all the passwords for multiple interfaces to track the machines in their fleet.

My Komatsu, Komatsu’s digital hub, provides contractors with an easy-to-interpret visual analyses of data collected from numerous sources displayed on easy-to-read dashboards, the company say. One interface, one password.

My Komatsu can pull data from Komtrax, Komtrax Plus, ISO API 15143-3 (AEMP 2.0) data from other OEMs, or other direct data sources and provide analytics to help you manage your fleet and drive your business without managing multiple IDs and passwords, according to Komatsu.

The system has been designed to make it easy to collect, visualize and monitor telematics data from both Komatsu and non-Komatsu machines.

“Our customers can get the most important telematics data, such as location, hours, fuel consumption, idle ratio and production, from My Komatsu for many of the other brands of equipment they may operate," says Matthew Beinlich, director of digital support solutions for Komatsu. Enter the ISO 15143-3 API credentials for those brands into My Komatsu once, and you’ll no longer need to log into each OEM’s system separately each day.”

With the ISO-15143-3 (AEMP 2.0) telematic API (application programming interface), computer code allows fleet managers to integrate new telematics digital information into existing fleet management systems. With this functionality, fleet managers can view telematics data for Komatsu and non-Komatsu machines to easily visualize the complete fleet, pull operation reports and set alerts.

ISO integration and analytics are currently standard features with a My Komatsu registration.

Features at a glance

View and manage data on one dashboard

Receive maintenance alerts and order parts

Troubleshoot to help minimize downtime

Monitor for theft and unauthorized use

Benchmark machine performance

Track fuel consumption and manage fuel efficiency

Access data anytime

Komatsu



