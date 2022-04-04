My Komatsu Gives Contractors Visual Analyses of Data from All Machine Brands

Ryan Whisner
Ryan Whisner
Apr 4, 2022
My Komatsu Iso
Komatsu

It can be a chore for a fleet manager to remember all the passwords for multiple interfaces to track the machines in their fleet

My Komatsu, Komatsu’s digital hub, provides contractors with an easy-to-interpret visual analyses of data collected from numerous sources displayed on easy-to-read dashboards, the company say. One interface, one password.

My Komatsu can pull data from Komtrax, Komtrax Plus, ISO API 15143-3 (AEMP 2.0) data from other OEMs, or other direct data sources and provide analytics to help you manage your fleet and drive your business without managing multiple IDs and passwords, according to Komatsu.

The system has been designed to make it easy to collect, visualize and monitor telematics data from both Komatsu and non-Komatsu machines.

“Our customers can get the most important telematics data, such as location, hours, fuel consumption, idle ratio and production, from My Komatsu for many of the other brands of equipment they may operate," says Matthew Beinlich, director of digital support solutions for Komatsu. Enter the ISO 15143-3 API credentials for those brands into My Komatsu once, and you’ll no longer need to log into each OEM’s system separately each day.”

With the ISO-15143-3 (AEMP 2.0) telematic API (application programming interface), computer code allows fleet managers to integrate new telematics digital information into existing fleet management systems. With this functionality, fleet managers can view telematics data for Komatsu and non-Komatsu machines to easily visualize the complete fleet, pull operation reports and set alerts.

ISO integration and analytics are currently standard features with a My Komatsu registration.

Features at a glance

  • View and manage data on one dashboard
  • Receive maintenance alerts and order parts
  • Troubleshoot to help minimize downtime
  • Monitor for theft and unauthorized use
  • Benchmark machine performance 
  • Track fuel consumption and manage fuel efficiency
  • Access data anytime

 With My Komatsu, contractors get visual analyses of telematics data for a mixed fleet via phone, tablet etc.With My Komatsu, contractors get visual analyses of telematics data for a mixed fleet via phone, tablet etc.Komatsu


 

Related Stories
FleetWatcher Construction Management Solution (CMS) from Earthwave simplifies maintenance planning.
Telematics
Track All Equipment on One Screen – No Matter the Brand – with FleetWatcher CMS
ORBCOMM ST-9100-press
Telematics
Orbcomm’s ST 9100 telematics device designed for work in remote areas
DPL AssetCommand Max installed copy
Telematics
DPL offers “affordable, quick installing” construction equipment telematics on month-to-month contract
bobcat-15C Auger
Telematics
Bobcat launches Owner Portal website for quick remote machine monitoring
Top Stories
Hyundai Construction Equipment HX160A and HX180A Excavators
Excavators
Hyundai Combines Power, Precision with New HX160A L, HX180A L Excavators
The mid-size excavators boast 13% more power and 27% more torque, along with precise hydraulic control.
Brent Breithaupt and others during paleontological visit to Mill Canyon site
Equipment
Construction Crew Not at Fault for Dinosaur Footprint Damage, Report Says
Mauldin M415XT Maintainer World of Asphalt
Equipment
“The Maintainer” – Mauldin’s M415XT is a Unique Multitasking Machine
boston fire personnel parking garage collapse
Safety
Equipment Operator Dies in Boston Parking Garage Collapse
Deer 904 P-Tier wheel loader loading
Wheel Loaders
Deere Unveils 904 P-Tier Wheel Loader at World of Asphalt
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
The State Of Heavy-Duty Repair Report 2022 Edition
The State of Heavy-Duty Repair Report has been released! Download your free copy for industry-wide trends, benchmarks, and best practices.
DownloadView All