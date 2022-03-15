The B2W Employee App complements B2W Track and provides a reporting solution for individuals working independent of crews, job sites or supervisors.

For contractors with multiple crews and truck drivers working throughout a region, it can be tough to keep a pulse on everything going on.

B2W Software’s new B2W Employee App offers a solution, providing an easy-to-use mobile application for reporting labor hours, productivity, equipment use and other data for individual employees working independently from crews, job sites or supervisors, the company says.

The app, which is part of B2W’s ONE Platform and complements B2W Track, enables data from individual work logs to be combined, as needed, with similar data from crew-based employee field logs. The newly integrated system gives contractors real-time reports on project status and streamlines data transfer for payroll processing in one centralized location.

“A lot of contractors have approached us about the challenge of tracking equipment operators, truck drivers and other employees that work independent of crews and supervisors on job sites,” said B2W Software founder and CEO Paul McKeon. “We responded with a mobile solution to capture and communicate this vital data and to sync it, when necessary, with data from their crew-based employees and projects.”

Individuals can pop open the B2W Employee App on iOS or Android mobile devices to record hours along with the associated projects and tracking accounts. Employees can also enter hours for equipment used and production quantities for work performed.

When more detail is needed, notes can be added to the work logs, and configurable fields can be created to track weather, safety compliance or other information.

Administrators and supervisors with appropriate credentials can review, approve and analyze hours and transfer data directly to accounting systems for payroll processing.

The B2W Employee App includes a built-in workflow for electronic employee sign-off, submittal and validation. Employees can use the app in real-time or offline. Work logs can be created and modified while offline and sent to a server when a connection is re-established.

Individual employees can create work logs using the new app, or the logs can be created by administrators. Previous work logs can also be copied to save time in initiating new logs.

B2W Software's ONE Platform enables contractors to connect the office, field and shop through a single operational database and provides specialized applications for managing estimating, resource scheduling, field tracking, equipment maintenance, e-forms and business insight workflows.