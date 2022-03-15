B2W Employee App Captures Project, Payroll Data for Individuals Working Solo

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 15, 2022
Contractor holding a mobile phone
The B2W Employee App complements B2W Track and provides a reporting solution for individuals working independent of crews, job sites or supervisors.
Getty Images

For contractors with multiple crews and truck drivers working throughout a region, it can be tough to keep a pulse on everything going on.

B2W Software’s new B2W Employee App offers a solution, providing an easy-to-use mobile application for reporting labor hours, productivity, equipment use and other data for individual employees working independently from crews, job sites or supervisors, the company says.

The app, which is part of B2W’s ONE Platform and complements B2W Track, enables data from individual work logs to be combined, as needed, with similar data from crew-based employee field logs. The newly integrated system gives contractors real-time reports on project status and streamlines data transfer for payroll processing in one centralized location.

“A lot of contractors have approached us about the challenge of tracking equipment operators, truck drivers and other employees that work independent of crews and supervisors on job sites,” said B2W Software founder and CEO Paul McKeon. “We responded with a mobile solution to capture and communicate this vital data and to sync it, when necessary, with data from their crew-based employees and projects.”

Individuals can pop open the B2W Employee App on iOS or Android mobile devices to record hours along with the associated projects and tracking accounts. Employees can also enter hours for equipment used and production quantities for work performed.

When more detail is needed, notes can be added to the work logs, and configurable fields can be created to track weather, safety compliance or other information.

Administrators and supervisors with appropriate credentials can review, approve and analyze hours and transfer data directly to accounting systems for payroll processing.

The B2W Employee App includes a built-in workflow for electronic employee sign-off, submittal and validation. Employees can use the app in real-time or offline. Work logs can be created and modified while offline and sent to a server when a connection is re-established.

Individual employees can create work logs using the new app, or the logs can be created by administrators. Previous work logs can also be copied to save time in initiating new logs.

B2W Software's ONE Platform enables contractors to connect the office, field and shop through a single operational database and provides specialized applications for managing estimating, resource scheduling, field tracking, equipment maintenance, e-forms and business insight workflows.

Related Stories
Construction worker viewing jobsite models on a computer.
Technology
Trimble Eliminates Field, Office Disconnect with Jobsite Connectivity Bundle
Cardo Crew Comm-Set Noise Protection Headset
Technology
Cardo Crew’s Comm-Set Helps Teams Communicate on Noisy Jobsites
Man sitting at a desk looking at two computer monitors that are displaying Ford Pro E-Telematics graphs
Asset tracking & management
Ford Pro Enables Management of Your Fleet, No Matter the Brand
Construction worker flying a drone at a jobsite.
Technology
How Drones are Improving Construction Site Safety
Top Stories
JCB excavator
Compact Excavators
2022 Sees Rush of New Compact Excavators
Here’s a look at six of the newest machines hitting the market and a concept electric excavator coming next year.
Ford Lightning Pro
Pickups
Ford F-150 Lightning Pro: Made to Be a Work Truck (Video)
Hqdefault 622ba415f4230
The Dirt
Doosan's Dozer Debut: Taking a Leap into New Territory
Engineer looking at an engine design on a computer screen.
Business
Untangling the Supply-Chain Crisis: What are Manufacturers Doing?
Hitachi excavators in an empty warehouse construction site
Business
Deere, Cat, Other Construction OEMs Halt Business in Russia
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
The State Of Heavy-Duty Repair Report 2022 Edition
The State of Heavy-Duty Repair Report has been released! Download your free copy for industry-wide trends, benchmarks, and best practices.
DownloadView All