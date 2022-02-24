Cardo Crew’s Comm-Set Helps Teams Communicate on Noisy Jobsites

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Feb 24, 2022
Cardo Crew Comm-Set Noise Protection Headset
The Comm-Set system protects construction workers against impulsive and loud environmental noises.
Cardo Systems

Noisy jobsites can make clear communication between construction crew members difficult, if not impossible. Cardo Crew’s new Comm-Set helps solve this issue, offering a noise protection communication system for loud and hazardous environments.

The device, which is powered by Cardo’s mesh intercom technology, helps boots-on-the-ground increase productivity and safety by protecting users’ hearing, keeping hands free from radios and ensuring the exchange of critical information.  

“By far, the Comm-Set’s biggest features comes thanks to Cardo’s mesh intercom technology, which facilitates the device’s seamless, duplex, hands-free communication. It operates autonomously, removing the need for installed base stations -- ideal for teams on the move,” said Head of Cardo Crew Shachar Harari.

OSHA requires employers to provide hearing protection to all employees when the time-weighted average noise exposure over an 8-hour period is 85 decibels or greater. The company says the headset complies with the American ANSI standard and the European EN352 hearing protection standards, protecting wearers against impulsive and loud environmental noises.

The system gives two to 15 users the ability to connect via Cardo’s dynamic mesh communication technology within a 2-mile range. The hands-free Comm-Set provides situational awareness and is equipped with a plug to connect 2-way radios. Eight different channels allow for multiple intercom networks within the same jobsite. User can connect their mobile phone via Bluetooth technology and use the dedicated mobile app, plus operate additional features such as built-in FM radio and music streaming.

Cardo Crew is the professional business division of Cardo Systems, a manufacturer of wireless communication and connectivity systems for motorcycle riders, work teams and winter sports participants.

Related Stories
Man sitting at a desk looking at two computer monitors that are displaying Ford Pro E-Telematics graphs
Asset tracking & management
Ford Pro Enables Management of Your Fleet, No Matter the Brand
Construction worker flying a drone at a jobsite.
Technology
How Drones are Improving Construction Site Safety
Sany excavator in the dirt.
Technology
Sany Partners with Leica Geosystems on Machine Control for Excavators, Motor Graders
VIIZR Ford Pro
Asset tracking & management
Cut the Paperwork with Ford's New Viizr Digital Tool for Small Businesses
Top Stories
Doosan DL250-7 wheel loader dirt pile
Equipment
Doosan Intros 3 More Dash-7 Wheel Loaders for U.S.
The full 10-model lineup represents the company's first complete loader overhaul in over a decade.
Case 836C motor grader on slope
Equipment
Taming the Motor Grader: The Right Technology for a Complex Machine
Kobelco KS45SRX-7 compact excavator
Equipment
Kobelco Packs Large Excavator Features in New 5-Ton KS45SRX-7
Cummins new fuel agnostic engine platform
Equipment
One Engine, Many Fuels: Cummins’ New Simple Solution to Cut Carbon
Cat D1 Mulcher Small Dozer in wooded area.
Equipment
Chew Through Brush and Trees with Cat's New D1 Mulcher
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Essential Preventive Maintenance Tips for Farm Equipment
You know the feeling: You’ve got planting or harvesting to do, and one of your machines has decided this is the day it wants a break. Download to read more!
DownloadView All