The Trimble Jobsite Connectivity Bundle connects various Trimble hardware and software solutions for more efficient and reliable sharing of 3D models and data throughout the construction lifecycle.

Multiple versions of plans floating around can lead to costly and time-consuming rework.

But Trimble’s new Jobsite Connectivity Bundle enables contractors to connect construction project workflows from design to construction, allowing data to flow seamlessly and providing a single source of information for constructible data both in the field and office, the company says.

The software bundle links 3D models and data across Trimble civil construction hardware and software solutions.

Designs uploaded to Trimble Connect can be sent to machines and surveyors in the field who are using the Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform, Trimble Siteworks Positioning Systems and Trimble Access survey software, while remote jobsite monitoring provides a line of sight into the real-time progress. The interoperability of the solutions provides for a more efficient and reliable transfer of files throughout the construction lifecycle, Trimble says.

“We frequently hear from customers that the disconnect between the design and the field is one of their biggest pain points," said Elwyn McLachlan, vice president of Trimble Civil software. "This solution is designed to help solve that problem by reducing the burden of handing off data and design files between the engineer and the field crew.”

The Trimble Jobsite Connectivity Bundle connects the following software solutions:

Trimble Connect Collaboration Software – a cloud-based collaboration platform in which project stakeholders can share, review, coordinate and comment on construction models, schedules and other project information.

Trimble Business Center – takeoff and modeling software that can be used to calculate earthwork and material quantities for bids, build constructible 3D models for construction surveying and machine control, and more.

Trimble WorksManager Software – a cloud-based application that remotely sends construction-ready models to machines and construction surveyors in the field so operators work from the latest designs.

Trimble WorksOS Software – an SaaS solution that integrates design data from the office with machine control as-built data to provide real-time jobsite progress and productivity updates.

Trimble says the software solutions can now be purchased more cost effectively. The bundle also enables interoperability between other software solutions integrated with Trimble Connect, including SketchUp, Trimble Quadri BIMsoftware and third-party solutions.

In addition to increased connectivity with Trimble Business Center, contractors using non-Trimble design software can use the Trimble Connect Software Developer Kit (SDK) to integrate third-party applications with Trimble civil construction software. Users can leverage Trimble Connect or develop third-party applications to enable the streamlined import of LandXML files to integrate design files into construction workflows, the company says.

The Trimble Jobsite Connectivity Bundle is available now through Sitech.