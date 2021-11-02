Military spec drop test and IP rating of 65 keep Dell’s new Latitude laptops functioning in down and dirty environments.

Almost all construction happens in harsh, computer-unfriendly environments — scorching heat, freezing cold, vibration, rain, snow and ice. And never a day goes by when somebody doesn’t drop something heavy, knock something over or kick up a cloud of dust in your work area.

For you long-suffering workers in the field, Dell is introducing the new Latitude 5430 Rugged and the Latitude 7330 laptops. According to the company, the 5430 Rugged is the lightest and most powerful 5G-capable, 14-inch laptop, and the 7330 is the industry’s smallest 5G-capable, 13-inch fully rugged laptop. Fully rugged refers to a laptop that is tested up to MIL-STD-810H specs, drop-tested from to 6 feet and has a water, dust, dirt ingress-protection (IP) rating of IP-65.

The new laptops are designed with 11th Gen Intel CoreTM processors with vPro optional. Especially critical in remote areas where so much construction takes place, connectivity is enhanced with Intel Wi-Fi 6E and optional 5G-capability. Dell also improved the daylight readability of these laptops and gave them glove-touch capable screens of up to 1,400 nits of brightness. (A nit is a number that describes the brightness of a television, smartphone, computer monitor or laptop screen. The higher the number, the brighter the display.)

Improved battery run-times give you almost 25 hours of operation with dual hot swappable batteries. And an express charge boost provides a 35% charge in 20 minutes for 24/7 field operations.

To drive home its point, Dell has compiled a list of the 20 most rugged jobs in the country. Do you rate? To find out see the graphic below:

