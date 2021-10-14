Reduce Errors in the Field with CM Labs, Trimble Earthworks Excavator Simulator Integration

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 14, 2021
Updated Oct 15, 2021
CM Labs Integrates with Trimble Earthworks
CM Labs showcased their integration with Trimble Earthworks at their booth at The Utility Expo.
Jordanne Waldschmidt

Pay big money for a project design only to have it used incorrectly in the field? A new partnership between CM Labs and Trimble aims to provide operators with realistic training on grade control technology.

Launched at The Utility Expo in Louisville, Kentucky, the excavator simulation integration allows training organizations to provide operators of all experience levels access to technology on the modern job site.

The Trimble Earthworks for Excavators software works in parallel with CM Lab’s Vortex Studio software and runs on a tablet, which the user can connect to the simulator. Visual aids are overlaid onto the existing ground along with cut/fill information, slope data and other customizable reference points to provide the user with a better understanding of the work that needs to be done.

“To a user, this will look exactly like the Trimble application, but it's going to be fed by what they’re doing in the simulation,” said Yannick Lefebvre, technical sales manager, CM Labs. “They can go into Earthworks, program the depth that they want to work at, and know when they are going over a hidden utility line – all of that comes into play.”

A variety of configurable views makes it easier to obtain the right perspective for maximum training value. The integration allows users to get familiar with technology without making costly errors in the field. “We’d like you to make the mistakes here. We’d like you to play with the design here,” said Gary James, training instructor/SimGuide specialist, CM Labs. “When you go to a job site, you’re ready to go. You understand exactly how to build a design, follow a map and customize offsets.”

But training isn’t the only use for the simulators. The system can also serve as a company’s first line of defense against bad hires. “It’s the fake it until you make it world we’re trying to get rid of,” said James. “We want guys and girls to go home at the end of the night. The money is not worth anybody’s life. It’s all about safety.”

Trimble Earthworks is available as an add-on with CM Labs’ Excavator Training Pack and will be expanded to other earthmoving modules. The software is compatible with all of CM Labs’ Vortex Simulators.

Top Stories
Volvo CX01compactors
Equipment
The Future of Paving? Volvo Unveils Its CX01 Concept Compactor
Asphalt compactors aren't known as the most difficult machine to operate. But what if these machines didn't even require an operator?
developing your workforce, the dirt episode
The Dirt
Video: Do Big Profits Have You Overlooking Your Biggest Threat? | The Dirt #41
John Deere backhoe
Business
Even Tighter Supply Coming? Deere Workers Strike For the First Time Since 1986
JCB 512-83R rotating telehandler tallest
Telehandlers
JCB Unveils Its Tallest Telehandler, the Rotating 512-83R
Polaris mid-size Pro XD UTV
Equipment
Polaris Launches Mid-Size Pro XD UTV as a Truck Alternative on the Jobsite
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Selling PMs: How to Attract New Customers
Fullbay’s new ebook shows you what data to gather and how to present potential PM services to your customers.
DownloadView All