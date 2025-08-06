Chesapeake Bay Bridge Re-Decking Completed with Night Work Strategy for Safety

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Aug 6, 2025
Crews work on the eastbound Chesapeake Bay Bridge.
Crews work on the eastbound Chesapeake Bay Bridge.
Maryland Transportation Authority

Workers have finished placing the new deck panels on Maryland’s eastbound William Preston Lane Jr. Memorial Bridge over the Chesapeake Bay, all while minimizing traffic impacts and increasing safety through a night-shift schedule without 24/7 closures.

The 71-year-old bridge, which moves eastbound traffic from Sandy Point State Park to Kent Island, stretches 4.35 miles parallel to its westbound twin structure.

The $140 million deck replacement project was designed by the Maryland Transportation Authority to minimize traffic disruptions in the eastbound lanes, as well as keep workers and drivers safer. With the span closed, workers removed and replaced at least one deck section per night shift, using marine-based equipment, with precast deck sections that were barged in. The westbound bridge, meanwhile, was converted to two-way traffic in the evenings, and the eastbound bridge would reopen every morning once work was completed. Daytime crews prepped the precast sections for installation during off-peak hours.

This scheduling system has proven effective in the past, having been used in 2007 on the westbound bridge’s suspension span re-decking.

In addition to replacing the bridge deck floor system, upgrades coming to the eastbound bridge include barrier upgrades, major structural rehabilitation of the truss superstructure, lane use signal gantry replacements and utility relocations and off-site stormwater management work.

The eastbound bridge’s last deck replacements took place in the 1970s and 1980s, and 2015 deck condition studies put the bridge’s remaining service life at 10 to 15 years. MDTA says the eastbound deck replacement is only the first phase of a series of planned projects coming to the eastbound Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

The eastbound bridge construction contract was awarded by MDTA in October 2022 to Kokosing McLean, a joint venture made up of local firms Corman Kokosing and McLean Contracting.

Related Stories
The Red Covered Bridge seen shut down after a vehicle strike.
Roadbuilding
Illinois DOT to Rehabilitate Beloved, Rare Wooden Covered Bridge
A rendering of Legacy Infrastructure Contractors' proposed design for the interchange.
Roadbuilding
Notorious Atlanta I-285/I-20 Bottleneck Undergoing $1.7B Revamp
MAS crews worked for several nights in a row to install the first girders, seen here.
Roadbuilding
Massachusetts Bridge Project Reduces Girders Needed with High-Performance Steel
The Crowe Creek Road Bridge, seen here, partially collapsed shortly after a truck surpassing its weight limit drove over it.
Roadbuilding
South Carolina Crowe Creek Bridge Collapses Before Scheduled Replacement
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Before Caterpillar's D9, there was the 'Twin D8.' None of the originals has been found, but the dozer's legacy lives on, thanks to this recreation by Peterson Cat.
Vintage Equipment
The 1950s Cat “Twin D8” – 2 Joined Dozers, 1 Big Blade, Double the Power
In the late 1940s, Buster Peterson decided two Cats were better than one and created the “Twin D8” – a great idea until the D9 debuted in 1954.
Ranger 500
Compact equipment
New Polaris Ranger 500: Work-Ready UTV Priced at $10K, Can Tow 1,500 Lbs.
The Prinoth Panther XL and its trailer haul supplies to the Norwegian Polar Institute's research station in Antartica. The institute recently placed an order for 10 more of the extreme crawler carriers.
Construction Equipment
Extreme Machine: Prinoth’s Massive Panther XL Crawlers Traverse Antarctica
Yanmar Vio Thumb
Compact Excavators
A Closer Look: Yanmar’s ViO35-7 Mini Excavator Packs Power, Zero Tail Swing
Rodradar's LDR buckets are designed to detect underground utilities in real time while digging.
Attachments
Rodradar Intros Ground Penetrating Radar Buckets for Large Excavators
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
HOW TO IDENTIFY DAMAGED OFF-THE-ROAD TIRES
Unlock the hidden secrets to maximizing your construction tire performance
DownloadView All