Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

Wyoming DOT Deploys Foamed-Glass Aggregate to Repair Teton Pass Slide

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jul 14, 2025
The foamed-glass aggregate has comparable strength to traditional stone aggregate but is 85% lighter, according to Aero Aggregates.
The foamed-glass aggregate has comparable strength to traditional stone aggregate but is 85% lighter, according to Aero Aggregates.
Aero Aggregates

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will soon conclude a year’s worth of repairs, which includes the use of lightweight aggregate made of glass diverted from a landfill, on a collapsed highway.

On June 6, 2024, a section of Highway 22 in the northwestern part of the state that runs over the historic Teton Pass developed a large crack across both lanes. Two days later, part of the road slid down the mountain as crews were working to construct a detour. No one was injured.

Wyoming Highway 22's failure on June 8, 2024.Wyoming Highway 22's failure on June 8, 2024.Wyoming DOT

During work on the Teton Pass Big Fill Slide repair project, Aero Aggregates’ foamed-glass material was deployed to reconstruct a 100-foot-high embankment with incorporated drains. The structure is the tallest foamed-glass aggregate slope stabilization in the U.S., according to Aero. The aggregate was converted at the company’s Dunnellon, Florida, facility from glass diverted from a landfill.

The material uses a dry-foam manufacturing process and has the comparable strength of traditional stone aggregate but is 85% lighter. The closed-cell, foamed-glass aggregate’s notable flow rate was another advantage. “The product not only allowed continuous placement, but it was also less susceptible to weather conditions, decreased the weight of mass exerting forces on the existing material below the embankment and was ecologically friendly for the surrounding national forest,” said Pete Schexnayder, senior project manager for general contractor Ames Construction.

Aero Aggregates delivered about 60,000 cubic yards of the material for the project. The material’s lighter weight also allowed delivery to take fewer truck runs compared to traditional fill.

The Aero Aggregates foamed-glass material is currently approved by 25 state DOTs. 

Related Stories
In a horizontal configuration, Superprop shores can also function as a truss support system.
Roadbuilding
Acrow Superprops Support I-10 Bridge Project in New Mexico
A new rendering of the future Brent Spence Bridge corridor shows the northbound crossing of the Ohio River into Cincinnati.
Roadbuilding
Design Revealed for New $3.6B Brent Spence Bridge Between Ohio and Kentucky
Jahwon Hartsfield (right) was recently hired as a transportation worker by NCDOT.
Roadbuilding
North Carolina DOT Trains Former Convicts for Transportation Work
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Partner Insights
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Top Stories
Kawasaki Mule Pro-DXT EPS
Compact equipment
Kawasaki Unveils its 2026 Mule Utility Vehicle Lineup
These UTVs with up to 1-ton of towing come in single- or two-row and gas and diesel variations for moving people and tools across jobsites.
New Holland W100 D
Compact Wheel Loaders
New Holland's Next-Gen W100D Compact Wheel Loader Gets New Cab, Controls
This photo was taken during a tour of the Clearwater Project tunnel in 2024. On July 9, a section of the under-construction tunnel in Los Angeles collapsed while workers were inside.
Safety
31 Construction Workers Escape L.A. Tunnel Collapse
Dozer Generic Getty Image
Business
How Contractors Benefit – and Not – from Trump's New Budget
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Featured Sponsor
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All