Wyoming Highway Tunnel Partially Reopens After Deadly Fire, 26-Car Crash

Feb 21, 2025
the burned westbound Green River Tunnel
The eastbound tunnel was opened to head-to-head traffic on February 20.
The eastbound lanes of the Green River Tunnel in Southwest Wyoming opened to head-to-head traffic on February 20, six days after a multi-car crash started a fire in the westbound tunnel that killed three people and injured 18.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation said its engineers were confident in the structural integrity of the eastbound tunnel.

Watch drone footage of the inside of the tunnel at the end of this story.

The WYDOT awarded an emergency contract with DeBernardi Construction to move more than 5,000 feet of concrete barriers to the crossover lanes for guiding traffic head-to-head in the eastbound tunnel. Another contractor, S & L Industrial, has installed traffic control, signs and other infrastructure. WYDOT is also soliciting contractors for cleaning debris and soot from the westbound tunnel.

Multiple state agencies responded to the accident on the morning of February 14 at the 1,100-foot Green River Tunnel along Interstate 80. WYDOT stated 16 commercial vehicles and 10 passenger vehicles were involved in an accident in the westbound tunnel, and the resulting fire caused electrical equipment and lighting to fall from the ceiling of the tunnel. The eastbound tunnel was undamaged.

cctv of the immediate crash aftermathWyoming DOT District 3

Two fatalities were confirmed shortly after the accident, and a third was confirmed February 16. Six commercial vehicles and two passenger vehicles were destroyed.

The deceased were identified as Christopher Johnson, 20, of Rawlins, Wyoming; Quentin Romero, 22, of Rawlins, Wyoming; and Harmanjeet Singh, 30, of Nova Scotia, Canada. Another 18 people were treated for injuries.

