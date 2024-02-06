Two contractors working on a road project for the Oklahoma DOT, turned to Acrow Bridge for a temporary modular bridge while the project is completed.

Two construction firms had a modular bridge from Acrow Bridge installed to help maintain traffic during construction on U.S. Route 75 in Okfuskee County, Oklahoma.

Between the towns of Pharoah and Waleetka, the project consists of replacing a structurally deficient bridge and widening and resurfacing the roadway to accommodate an increasing volume of traffic in the rural area.

Acrow Bridge rented the bridge to the joint project contractors Wyatt Contracting Inc. and Central Bridge Company.

Preliminary plans called for a temporary bridge of a different design. Having previously worked with Acrow, the project team submitted an engineering proposal to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation demonstrating how the Acrow panel bridge would be more economical and constructed more quickly and allow for more water flow during a potential flood event, according to Acrow.

“Acrow’s modular steel detour bridges are a great choice for state DOTs and contractors who need projects to stay on or ahead of schedule,” said Dan Schrager, business development manager, Southwest Region. “In addition to making work zones safer, Acrow’s economical and reliable modular detour bridging helps minimize work zone impacts on motorists and local businesses.”

Construction of the detour bridge was finalized and opened to traffic in October 2023.

The two-lane bridge is 80 feet long and has a curb-to-curb width of 30 feet. Designed to AASHTO HS20-44, it has a 2-inch-thick asphalt overlay and was installed with a crane-assisted launch.

Due to concerns about stormwater accumulating on the bridge, a 2% cross-slope was required, which Acrow addressed by providing a super-elevated transom. Acrow’s bridge will be in service until the new permanent structure is completed.