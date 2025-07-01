$933M Contract Awarded to Widen, Improve Part of I-95 in Florida

Prince Contracting has previously worked on almost 17 miles of Interstate 95 in Florida DOT's District 4.
Prince Contracting

The Florida Department of Transportation has awarded a $933 million contract to widen and improve a section of Interstate 95 in Broward County.

The phased project will be designed and built by a joint venture of FlatironDragados company Prince Contracting with OHLA USA and designer WSP.

The four-mile corridor will be widened to improve traffic flow and emergency evacuation routes and work includes reconfiguring interchanges, adding flyover ramps and upgrading entrance and exit ramps. Connectivity at interchanges at SW 10th Street and Hillsboro Boulevard near Pompano Beach will be improved for accessibility and safety.

Prince Contracting has worked on almost 17 miles on the interstate in FDOT’s District 4 since 2015, including a $148 diverging diamond interchange design-build project at Glades Road in Broward County.

Florida joins two other states making improvements to the busy I-95 corridor.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation recently awarded a contract to widen and improve Interstate 95 near the Georgia border, a project estimated to cost $825 million. Spain-based multinational contractor Ferrovial in a joint venture with its American subsidiary Webber won the SCDOT contract to improve and modernize key interchanges and bridges, including building a new bridge over the Savannah River.

The North Carolina DOT is widening of an 18-mile stretch of I-95 in the center of the state, which is set to wrap up later this year.

 

