Illinois Tollway Approves $2 Billion, 7-Year Infrastructure Plan

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Dec 31, 2024
the illinois tollway logo
The Illinois Tollway said the plan provides for planning, design and construction services that will complement infrastructure investments already underway.
Illinois Tollway

Aimed at addressing connectivity and safety, the Illinois Tollway’s newly approved Bridging the Future Capital Plan calls for $2 billion for infrastructure over the next seven years.

The Illinois Tollway said the plan provides for planning, design and construction services that will complement infrastructure investments already underway. Bridging the Future will also transition the tollway from its current 15-year, $15 billion Move Illinois Capital Program that began in 2011. The Move Illinois plan saw the 2017 completion of the new Illinois Route 390 Tollway and a rebuilt Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90).

Funding for the new capital plan is not expected to require increased tolls or unplanned debt financing.

“Throughout the past year, we’ve been gathering stakeholder and community input as part of our long-term strategic and capital planning process, and one thing we’ve heard across the board is that customers, communities and contractors don’t want to see a pause in progress or wait for the next capital program to begin,” said Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse. "The Bridging the Future plan will help keep our regional economic engine primed, delivering jobs and contract opportunities and also ensuring our planned infrastructure improvements remain on track.”

Projects in the new Bridging the Future plan include:

  • $725 million for bridge reconstruction and widening projects, including on the Tri-State Tollway (I- 294) and on the north end of the Tri-State Tollway (I-94).
  • $532 million for system improvements and maintenance, including bridge repairs, pavement rehabilitation and upgrades to toll plazas and Tollway facilities.
  • $485 million for tech investments including active traffic management and pilot programs and studies.
  • $258 million for interchange work design and construction, including the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355)/Reagan Memorial Tollway (I-88) Interchange, the Illinois Route 390 Tollway at County Farm Road and I-88 at York Road/ 22nd Street interchanges, and improvements to the Lake Cook Road Bridge over the Tri-State Tollway (I-94).
