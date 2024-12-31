The Illinois Tollway said the plan provides for planning, design and construction services that will complement infrastructure investments already underway.

Aimed at addressing connectivity and safety, the Illinois Tollway’s newly approved Bridging the Future Capital Plan calls for $2 billion for infrastructure over the next seven years.

The Illinois Tollway said the plan provides for planning, design and construction services that will complement infrastructure investments already underway. Bridging the Future will also transition the tollway from its current 15-year, $15 billion Move Illinois Capital Program that began in 2011. The Move Illinois plan saw the 2017 completion of the new Illinois Route 390 Tollway and a rebuilt Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90).

Funding for the new capital plan is not expected to require increased tolls or unplanned debt financing.

“Throughout the past year, we’ve been gathering stakeholder and community input as part of our long-term strategic and capital planning process, and one thing we’ve heard across the board is that customers, communities and contractors don’t want to see a pause in progress or wait for the next capital program to begin,” said Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse. "The Bridging the Future plan will help keep our regional economic engine primed, delivering jobs and contract opportunities and also ensuring our planned infrastructure improvements remain on track.”

Projects in the new Bridging the Future plan include: