Seen here is one of the debris removal devices Arkansas DOT will implement with its FHWA grant.

The Federal Highway Administration is rolling out $7.6 million to nine different technology projects designed to improve infrastructure safety and sustainability.

The grants are part of FHWA’s Accelerated Innovation Demonstration Program, which delivers grants to support Tribal Governments, state departments of transportation, federal land management agencies and local governments to deploy technology and innovative processes in construction.

Over the lifetime of the program, created in 2014, over $103.4 million has been awarded through 136 grants. In this latest round, FHWA received 16 applications and was oversubscribed by $2.9 million.

“FHWA is proud to support innovative partners to harness innovation and use technology to invest in new and proven ideas to bring our construction and project delivery programs into the future,” said Acting Federal Highway Administrator Kristin White. “These innovative projects are helping us scale state-of-the-art technology and processes to advance safety and accelerate project delivery and construction to save time and valuable resources.”

A description of each of the nine projects is below.