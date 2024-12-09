EVentually, 80 of these high tech gantries will dot the 22-mile Central Tri-State Tollway.

The Illinois Tollway continues to roll out its active traffic management tech with the activation of its latest SmartRoad on the northern section of the 22-mile Central Tri-State Tollway (1-294).

The newly activated stretch of SmartRoad sits between Wolf Road and Balmoral Avenue on the Central Tri-State Tollway and functions through 14 high-tech gantries. Work on rolling out these gantries began in March.

Once completed, the full I-294 SmartRoad corridor will function through 80 gantries placed every half mile between 95th Street and Balmoral Avenue. This system will provide the following to Illinois drivers:

Real-time, lane-specific information on message boards detailing traffic incidents, lane closure notifications and more

Improved travel time information through upgraded traffic sensors, which will also be installed on ramps to monitor for potential backups

Inside lane and shoulder flex lanes, enabling the tollway to shift traffic around incidents and reduce backups

Other tollway upgrades meant to support the SmartRoad include new high-definition roadway cameras and upgraded weather stations.

The Illinois Tollway’s first SmartRoad tech was activated in 2017 on a portion of the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway (I-90).

Along with this latest SmartRoad activation, the Illinois Tollway says its work on the northern section of I-294 between Balmoral Avenue and North Avenue – which began in June 2018 – is scheduled to be completed this year and includes widening the mainline roadway from four to five lanes. All this work falls under the $4 billion Central Tri-State Tollway Project.

More than 220,000 vehicles use the Central Tri-State Tollway daily, the agency says.