10 Hurricane-Damaged Bridges in S.C. to Get Emergency Replacement

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Dec 10, 2024
scdot workers put up road closed sign
The South Carolina DOT said the selected bridges were damaged beyond repair.
South Carolina DOT

As cleanup from Hurricane Helene progress in the state, the South Carolina Department of Transportation is fast-tracking replacement of 10 bridges damaged by Helene and Hurricane Debby. The structures were damaged beyond repair, according to SCDOT, and were selected based on assessments done in the fall.

The following bridges, the majority of which are in the northwest part of the state, have been selected for emergency replacement:

  • Greenville County: S-115 (Dill Road) over Middle Tyger River, S-147 (West Washington Street) over Reedy River, S-80 (South Hudson Street) over Reedy River, Park access road over Middle Saluda River in Jones Gap State Park
  • Greenwood County: S-230 (Townsend Road) over Townsend Creek, S-166 (Tillman Territory Road) over Tributary of Henleys Creek
  • Jasper County: US 278 (Grays Highway) over Beaverdam Creek
  • Oconee County: US 76 over Chauga River
  • Spartanburg County: S-52 (New Cut Road) over Motlow Creek
  • York County: S-59 (North Burris Road) over Little Turkey Creek

Work on all 10 bridges is expected to begin in Winter 2025 and take about eight months.

In a November 21 press release, SCDOT said debris clearing operations in the state are ongoing. At that time, there were 98 SCDOT crews and 214 contractor units working to remove debris, and 1.14 million cubic yards of debris had already been collected.

Part of President Joe Biden’s recent congressional request for $100 billion in emergency disaster relief funding included a proposed $8 billion cash injection of the USDOT’s Emergency Relief Fund, which would help rebuild federal highways and roads affected by natural disasters.

