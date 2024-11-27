Federal Highway Administration Commits $1.2 Billion Toward Cleaner Construction Materials

a truck pours asphalt
The grant program from which the funding comes provides reimbursement and incentive funding to states and other entities to purchase American-made low carbon construction materials and products.
West Virginia DOT

Over a $1 billion in grants are going to 37 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to foster the growth of clean U.S. manufacturing and reduce pollution coming from production of materials like concrete, steel and other bedrock materials.

The Federal Highway Administration is distributing the money through the Low Carbon Transportation Materials Discretionary Grant Program, which still has $800 million left meant for non-state applicants such as metropolitan planning organizations, local governments or agencies and tribes.

The program provides reimbursement and incentive funding to states and other entities to purchase American-made low carbon construction materials and products. All funds must be obligated by September 30, 2026, and are available for expenditure through September 30, 2031.

Some examples of how states will use the funding include:

  • Arizona DOT, $27 million – will guide planning and implementation for purchasing concrete and asphalt mix, including creating an inventory of low-carbon materials and a process for selecting eligible materials.
  • Massachusetts DOT, $32 million – develop a program for using materials and products with lower levels of carbon emissions – along with specification language – and procedures for monitoring and reporting on project performance.
  • Ohio DOT, $32 million – plans to create a program for using materials and products with substantially lower emission levels.
  • Wisconsin DOT, $32 million – plans to develop a framework for selecting materials and tracking their usage through Environmental Product Declarations with a focus on asphalt and concrete categories.

See below for a full list of which states have received grants:

  • Arizona - $27,000,000
  • California - $31,933,577
  • Colorado - $31,933,577
  • District of Columbia - $31,933,577
  • Delaware - $31,933,577
  • Hawai'I - $28,906,035
  • Iowa - $31,933,577
  • Idaho - $31,933,577
  • Illinois - $31,933,577
  • Indiana - $31,933,577
  • Kansas - $31,933,577
  • Kentucky - $31,933,577
  • Louisiana - $31,933,577
  • Massachusetts - $31,933,577
  • Maryland - $31,933,577
  • Michigan - $31,933,577
  • Minnesota - $31,933,577
  • Missouri - $31,933,577
  • Mississippi - $26,617,500
  • Montana - $31,933,577
  • North Carolina - $31,933,577
  • North Dakota - $31,933,577
  • New Jersey - $27,850,000
  • New Mexico - $29,819,424
  • Nevada - $31,933,577
  • New York - $31,933,577
  • Ohio - $31,933,577
  • Oklahoma - $31,933,577
  • Oregon - $31,933,577
  • Pennsylvania - $31,933,577
  • Puerto Rico - $24,760,570
  • Rhode Island - $31,933,577
  • South Carolina - $31,933,577
  • Tennessee - $31,933,577
  • Virginia - $31,933,577
  • Vermont - $14,519,759
  • Washington - $31,933,577
  • Wisconsin - $31,933,577
  • West Virginia - $30,585,808
