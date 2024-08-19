A blood sample was drawn from the semi driver who allegedly caused the crash August 14 while drivers were stopped for construction work in northern Minnesota.

Four people died in a work zone crash in Minnesota after a semi-truck driver crashed into four vehicles that were stopped for road construction.

The driver and three passengers in a Honda Pilot SUV were killed at about 3 p.m. August 14 on Highway 2 in the Floodwood area of northern Minnesota, according to media reports. The driver was identified as Vincent Dow, 65, and his passengers were Bonnie Dow, 66; Hope Oakgrove, 9; and Charlotte White, 9, all from Blackduck.

Two other SUVs and another semi-truck were also struck. The 63-year-old driver of the semi was traveling at highway speeds when his International tractor trailer struck the vehicles. The Minnesota State Patrol served a warrant to obtain a blood sample from the semi driver after the crash, according to KARE 11 news station.

A witness reported seeing the semi weaving ahead of the crash, as well as speeding up and slowing down, the station reported.

An 84-year-old female passenger in another parked SUV had minor injuries, as did the semi driver who allegedly caused the wreck.

No criminal charges have been filed. A trooper’s statement after a hospital interview with the semi driver said the man was under the influence of alcohol and/or other substances, according to KARE.

The construction zone was established for a repaving project on Highway 2. The mill and overlay project was set to being August 12 and involves lane closures, flaggers and use of a pilot car, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The work is scheduled to be finished by mid-October.

Tips on Work Zone Safety

The National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse estimates that 891 people died and 37,000 were injured in work zone crashes in 2022.

These tips on work zone driving safety are from the FHWA: