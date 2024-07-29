The funding will be used to repair or replace 13 of America's largest and economically significant bridges.

A new round of federal funding for large bridge projects will be used to reconstruct and repair 13 bridges across 16 states.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s investments – through the Federal Highway Administration’s competitive Bridge Investment Program – targets 13 nationally significant bridges that “connect communities to jobs and resources, support the economy, and serve as critical corridors for freight travel.”

“There are currently about 3,000 fewer bridges in poor condition than when our administration began, and today we are proud to announce funding to repair or replace 13 of America's largest and economically significant bridges,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The Bridge Investment Program will spend $40 billion over five years for keeping bridges safe and operational, meeting current and future traveler needs, supporting local economies, strengthening supply chains to keep costs down for consumers, and create good-paying jobs across the country, the administration says. More than 10,200 bridges are being rebuilt, repaired or modernized due to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. In fiscal year 2022, the Bridge Investment Program spent $2.4 billion for planning and construction of 37 bridges in 29 states across the country.

All told, this round of funding will support the replacement of over 20 structures.

Below are the 13 Large Bridge Project Grants awarded in this round:

The Oregon Department of Transportation will receive $1.4 billion for the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program, connecting Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, to replace two aging vertical lift bridges that carry I-5 over the Columbia River.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will receive $993 million for the Sagamore Bridge Replacement Project in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, to replace the bridge.

The Alabama Department of Transportation will receive $550 million for the I-10 Mobile River Bridge Replacement and Bayway Multimodal Project in Mobile, Alabama to improve safety, reliability, and mobility for residents in the project area.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will receive $500 million for the I-83 South Bridge Replacement Project in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to replace a bridge originally built in 1960.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will receive $394 million for the America’s River Crossing Project in Memphis, Tennessee and West Memphis, Arkansas to replace the 75-year-old I-55 bridge over the Mississippi River.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will receive $251 million for the I-95 15: Infrastructure for Tomorrow’s Economy Project in Providence, Rhode Island, to improve the condition of 15 bridges critical to the local economy.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will receive $242 million for the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge Replacement Project in Wilmington, North Carolina, to replace a 54-year-old structure.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation will receive $175 million for the I-95 over Lake Marion Bridge Replacement Project in Santee, South Carolina, to replace four bridges that were constructed in 1968 over Lake Marion as part of I-95.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will receive $124 million for the Roosevelt Memorial Bridge Replacement Project in Byran and Marshall Counties, Oklahoma to replace the structure that carries US-70 over Lake Texoma.

Miami-Dade County will receive $101 million for the Venetian Causeway Bridge Replacement Project in Miami, Florida, to replace 11 Venetian Causeway bridges that were originally built in 1926.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will receive $88 million for the Market Street Bridge Replacement Project in East Steubenville, West Virginia and Steubenville, Ohio, to replace a historic bridge built in 1904.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation will receive $72 million for the Nogal Canyon Bridge Replacement Project in Socorro County, New Mexico, to replace the two bridges that carry Interstate 25 over Nogal Canyon in Socorro County.

The Kansas Department of Transportation will receive $63 million for the 18th Street Bridge Replacement Project in Kansas City, Kansas, to replace a major river crossing built in 1959.

Earlier this month, Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants totaling $1.8 billion were awarded for nearly 150 road, bridge and transportation infrastructure projects.