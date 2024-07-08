The Biden-Harris Administration so far has awarded nearly $454 billion in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to more than 57,000 specific projects.

Federal grants totaling $1.8 billion have been awarded for nearly 150 road, bridge and transportation infrastructure projects.

The total Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants from the federal infrastructure law now total $7.2 billion.

“After decades of underinvestment, the condition of America’s infrastructure is now finally getting better instead of worse – and today we proudly announce our support for 148 more projects in communities of every size across the country,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re funding projects across the country to make roads safer, make it easier for people to move around their community, make transportation infrastructure more resilient to extreme weather, and improve supply chains to keep costs down for consumers.”

RAISE program funds – which were awarded $1.5 billion annually on top of existing funds through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – are split equally between rural and urban projects. Multi-modal and multi-jurisdictional projects are also available to project sponsors through RAISE.

The program reported receiving almost $13 billion in requests for the $1.8 billion available this year.

Select projects include the following:

$25,000,000 for the Alaska Highway Permafrost Degradation Restoration Project in Fairbanks to restore about 45 miles of the Alaska Highway.

$23,529,000 for the Electrify Downeast Acadia Project in Washington, Penobscot and Hancock counties, Maine, to replace Downeast Transportation Inc.'s bus fleet with 24 electric buses and chargers.

$20,704,712 for the Joe Louis Meets the Iron Belle: Connecting Communities in Detroit Project to fund the construction of two shared-use paths in the Joe Louis Greenway and Iron Belle Trail systems.

$3,906,652 for the Browning Streets Community Connectivity Planning Project on the Blackfeet Reservation in Montana to fund planning and design for reconstructing streets in Browning.

$12,044,800 for the Holloway Street: Safe Access to Durham’s Busiest Transit Route Project in Durham, North Carolina, to improve 33 intersections, including ADA curb ramps and crosswalks, tighten curb radii, upgrade bus stop amenities and close sidewalk gaps.

