Registration Open for 2024 National Pavement Expo and Conference

Registration is now open for the 2024 National Pavement Expo and Conference, with special advanced-rate pricing being offered now through October 25.

Standard attendance pricing takes effect October 26 to December 7 for the trade show and conference. After that, last-chance rates go into effect up until the date of the show, which is scheduled for January 23 to 25.

This year’s event will be held for the first time in Tampa, Florida, at the Tampa Convention Center. Show organizers report several new offerings for the event, including new 3-hour workshops, 90-minute education sessions, and speakers. Vendors will also be on hand to show the latest products designed for the asphalt and concrete paving industry.

Justin Ganschow, business development manager with Caterpillar Safety Services, will be NPE’s first-ever keynote speaker, at 8 a.m. January 24.

Also new for the show will be free education sessions, including conversational roundtable discussions called Morning Huddles on January 24 from 11 a.m. to noon, as well as 30-minute educational sessions on the Work Zone Stage on the expo floor.

NPE is designed to bring together vendors and contractors performing asphalt and concrete paving, sealcoating, striping, sweeping, crack repair, pavement repair and snow removal. The event is owned by business-to-business trade show operator Emerald.

Workshops and education sessions by leaders in the paving Industry will cover topics such as:

Business Operations

Cracksealing

Employee Management

Leadership

Paving

Sales and Marketing

Sealcoating

Striping (Pavement Marking)

NPE hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. January 23-24 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. January 25. For more details on the show and conference, including registration, go to https://nationalpavementexpo.com/.