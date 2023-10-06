Wirtgen Rolls Out New “One Man” Compact Cold Planer, W 150 Fi

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Oct 6, 2023
Wirtgen W150Fi cold planer shooting millings into back of truck
Wirtgen's new W 150 Fi cold planer becomes the company's largest compact milling machine.
Wirtgen

Wirtgen has released its largest compact cold planer, the W 150 Fi. Though larger that its other compact milling machines, it can still be operated by one person and fit in tight spaces, the company says.

The milling machine has a milling width of 6 feet and a milling depth of 13 inches. It runs on a 422-horsepower John Deere engine. The Deere engine has been specially adapted to power the machine, designed with high torque and less noise and fuel consumption.

The smaller W 120 Fi, released in 2022, was the first Wirtgen cold planer to be equipped with a Deere engine since Deere bought Wirtgen in 2017.

Wirtgen W150Fi cold planer working at nightThe W 150 Fi is designed for heavy work in tight spaces.WirtgenThe W 150 Fi cold planer comes equipped with Wirtgen’s automated systems:

  • Mill Assist – Automatically controls engine speed according to the job. The operator can also select among three milling modes at the press of a button: Eco, performance-optimized and milling pattern quality.
  • Level Pro Active – Integrates 3D and laser leveling and a revised Multiplex system with three-fold scanning. All sensors and measurement values are displayed on the control panel.
  • Wirtgen Performance Tracker – Delivers automatically generated construction site reports showing such information as tonnage milled.

The milling machine comes with open operator station. An enclosed cab is an option. The platform can be adjusted laterally for views along the zero-clearance side. For further visibility, an overview system with two to six cameras is available. A 5-inch control screen is on the multifunction armrest. The controls are ergonomically designed “with high-quality haptics,” Wirtgen says.

For cutting, the W 150 Fi gets the new HT22 Plus toolholder. Combined with the Generation X2 round-shaft pick, the cutting system reduces toolholder wear by 25%, the company says. The planer also gets the MCS system for quick changing of milling drums.

Related Stories
map outlining current and future route of 540 outer loop around Raleigh NC
Roadbuilding
Construction of $2.2B Toll Expressway Around Raleigh Moves to Second Phase
C-Crete cement-free concrete poured Seattle building footing
Roadbuilding
C-Crete Makes Concrete Without Cement – Is it the Future for Infrastructure?
traffic video screen shot of crash of trailer and highway helpers vehicle on side of I-380 in Iowa
Roadbuilding
Video: Iowa DOT Worker Narrowly Missed by Out-of-Control Drivers
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Partner Insights
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 65201852a2ea8
The Dirt
Rokbak Plans New Cabs and Models of Articulated Dump Trucks
On this episode of The Dirt, we hear what's new with Rokbak trucks and how they're different from the old Terex models.
gray 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash parked on road
Pickups
Ford Reveals 2024 F-150 Lightning "Flash" with Extended Battery Range
Develon DD130 dozer pushing dirt
Dozers
The Latest in Dozers for 2023: New Models, Upgrades on the Way
construction equipment technician welding
Dealers
Gregory Poole Cat Named Equipment World’s 2023 Big Iron Dealer of the Year
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Surprising Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Want to optimize business spending and even earn rewards in today’s tough economic climate? The right card can help you do all that and more!
DownloadView All