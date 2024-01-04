Wirtgen's new W 220 XFi has a standard milling width of 7' 3" but can be extended to 12' 6."

Wirtgen has launched its second-largest cold planer, the W 220 XFi, designed for a range of operations such as pavement removal, surface layer rehab and fine milling.

The 83,334-pound cold planer has a milling width of 7 feet 3 inches and milling depth of 1.15 feet. Milling width can be extended as far out at 12 feet 6 inches with Wirtgen’s Multiple Cutting System. The drum assembly is designed for fast drum changes to different widths.

The planer, which weighs in behind Wirtgen’s 93,256-pound W 250 Fi, runs on an 853-horsepower John Deere engine, which is specifically designed for cold milling. It can run at full power at only 1,500 rpm and “delivers high torque under all load conditions,” Wirtgen says.

The engine meets Tier 4 Final emissions standards without needing diesel exhaust fluid.

The W 220 XFi comes with Wirtgen’s Mill Assist machine control technology. In automatic mode, it achieves the most efficient and cost-effective operation, the company says. The system automatically adjusts engine and milling-drum speed, as well as the traction drive, water system and advance rate. Along with increased efficiency, Mill Assist reduces the workload of the operator and reduces carbon-dioxide emissions, pick wear and noise, according to Wirtgen.

A new Level Pro Active leveling system within the machine-control system automatically sets height and machine position for precise milling, the company says.

The in-cab display will even show the machine’s carbon emissions through the Wirtgen Performance Tracker Milling. WPT also can produce a report to show the amount of carbon emissions on an entire project, as well as other key data, for jobsite analysis and documentation, according to Wirtgen.

The cold planer has three operating modes: ECO, performance optimized and milling pattern quality. “This makes it possible, for example, to predefine the required milling pattern quality incrementally from coarse to very fine at the press of a button,” the company says.

Quick Specs