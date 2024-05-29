Hamm has rolled out an eight-model lineup of electric tandem and combination rollers to the U.S. market.

The compact models are based on the HD10 and HD12 rollers, designed for asphalt and soil compaction. The battery-powered rollers have the same compaction power as their diesel counterparts, according to Hamm. The models include what Hamm says are the first electric combination drum and tire rollers with oscillation.

The HD10e model has a drum width of 39.4 inches and an operating weight of 5,512 pounds. The HD12e weighs 5,953 pounds and compacts at 47.2 inches wide.

Each model comes in a choice of four configurations:

VV – two tandem vibrating drums.

VT – combination vibrating drum and pneumatic tires in rear.

VO – tandem vibrating and oscillating drums.

OT – combination oscillating drum and pneumatic tires.

The rollers are powered by a 48-volt lithium-ion battery with a 23.4 kWh capacity. Charging takes about four hours on a 220-volt power source. The company says operators can get a full day’s work on one charge, and they can work in temperatures up to 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

Hamm equipped the rollers with electric-drive and steering motors to power the hydraulic system, which governs vibration and oscillation. The company says the electric components require no maintenance and achieve high, instantaneous torque.

They are also quiet and produce no emission, making them ideal for noise- and emissions-sensitive areas likes hospitals and schools.

The rollers use the same Hammtronic control system as the other HD line of compact rollers. Their electronic driving levers make them easy to control, Hamm says. They also have speed ramping for smoother acceleration and braking.

Standard features include: