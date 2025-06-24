TrafFix Unveils New Delta TL-2+ Crash Cushion

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jun 24, 2025
The Delta TL-2+ comes with a pre-installed TrafFix Sentinel Impact Tracker, which provides contractors with one year of free monitoring.
The Delta TL-2+  comes with a pre-installed TrafFix Sentinel Impact Tracker, which provides contractors with one year of free monitoring.
TrafFix

TrafFix, a manufacturer of traffic control and crash attenuation devices, unveiled its latest crash cushion: the Delta TL-2+.

The first TL-2-rated non-gating redirective cushion to pass Manual for Assessing Hardware (MASH) testing at 50 mph, the 13-foot Delta TL-2+ comes in at 1,460 pounds and measures 32 inches high and 30 inches wide. This design can save roadside space and allows 27 fully assembled units to be moved on a 48-foot flatbed trailer.

The Delta TL-2+ is specifically designed for use in environments where devices rated at MASH TL-2 – speeds up to 43.5 mph – could fail, including on-ramps.

The Delta TL-2+ features a new attenuation system that uses Thrie-Beam panels containing panels with engineered cut-outs and diaphragms. Combined with tear bolts, the design is meant to control deformation and improve energy absorption. The Delta TL-2+ also features components (excluding the track) that are interchangeable with TrafFix’s Delta TL-3 system for improved serviceability and lower inventory demand.

Installation consists of drilling, installing and torquing epoxy anchors before moving a diaphragm into position and installing the nose module and object marker. The Delta TL-2+ can be installed in either concrete or asphalt via 27 anchor bolts and ships fully assembled to reduce labor requirements and limit workers’ exposure to oncoming traffic during installation.

The Delta TL-2+ also comes with a pre-installed TrafFix Sentinel Impact Tracker, which provides contractors with one year of free monitoring that includes instant post-impact alerts and location notifications to improve response time to collisions and reduce the risk of secondary injuries.

Related Stories
Dynapac Dt2000 Thumbnail 2
Roadbuilding equipment
A Closer Look: Dynapac Unveils DT2000 Distributor Truck
A 1,000-gallon version of the DT2000 – the DT1000 – is also available.
Roadbuilding equipment
Dynapac Enters Distributor Truck Market with New DT2000
Contractors will have an asymmetrical setting, available for both sides of the machine, for use along walls.
Pavers
Vögele Debuts Super 800-5 P-Tier Mini Class Paver for Narrow Jobs
The new model features 21% more power than its predecessor, and its milling drums can be changed in under an hour for widths of 7 to 12.5 feet.
Milling Equiment
Wirtgen’s New W 250 XF Milling Machine Boosts Horsepower, Speeds Drum Changes
Top Stories
'Big Muskie'was a 27-million-pound Bucyrus-Erie 4250W that moved 483 million tons of earth for the Central Ohio Coal Company from 1969 to 1991.
Vintage Equipment
Remembering “Big Muskie” – The Largest Dragline Ever Built (Video)
The 27-million-pound Bucyrus-Erie 4250W could move 325 tons of earth with one bucketful.
Jd 544 P Tier
Wheel Loaders
Deere’s New Mid-Size P-Tier Wheel Loaders Get Performance-Boosting Tech
Deere's New Scrapers Thumb
The Dirt
Massive Dirt Movers: Deere’s New Pull-Type Scrapers Revealed
Cat 745 Articulated Dump Truck
Market Pulse
Yellow Table: 10 Largest Construction Equipment Manufacturers of 2024
The book “Wain-Roy and the Invention of the Backhoe” says the first hydraulic backhoe was sold in 1948 by the Wain-Roy Corporation of Massachusetts. It consisted of a hydraulic swing-frame digger mounted to a Ford Model 8N tractor. It was sold to the Connecticut Light and Power Company for $705.
Backhoe Loaders
Backhoes Hangin’ Tough for 70 Years: Buyer’s Guide 2025
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Unlock the hidden secrets to maximizing your construction tire performance
DownloadView All