TrafFix, a manufacturer of traffic control and crash attenuation devices, unveiled its latest crash cushion: the Delta TL-2+.

The first TL-2-rated non-gating redirective cushion to pass Manual for Assessing Hardware (MASH) testing at 50 mph, the 13-foot Delta TL-2+ comes in at 1,460 pounds and measures 32 inches high and 30 inches wide. This design can save roadside space and allows 27 fully assembled units to be moved on a 48-foot flatbed trailer.

The Delta TL-2+ is specifically designed for use in environments where devices rated at MASH TL-2 – speeds up to 43.5 mph – could fail, including on-ramps.

The Delta TL-2+ features a new attenuation system that uses Thrie-Beam panels containing panels with engineered cut-outs and diaphragms. Combined with tear bolts, the design is meant to control deformation and improve energy absorption. The Delta TL-2+ also features components (excluding the track) that are interchangeable with TrafFix’s Delta TL-3 system for improved serviceability and lower inventory demand.

Installation consists of drilling, installing and torquing epoxy anchors before moving a diaphragm into position and installing the nose module and object marker. The Delta TL-2+ can be installed in either concrete or asphalt via 27 anchor bolts and ships fully assembled to reduce labor requirements and limit workers’ exposure to oncoming traffic during installation.

The Delta TL-2+ also comes with a pre-installed TrafFix Sentinel Impact Tracker, which provides contractors with one year of free monitoring that includes instant post-impact alerts and location notifications to improve response time to collisions and reduce the risk of secondary injuries.