Fayat Group to Pay $11M for Clean Air Act Violations on Over 800 Engines

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Feb 18, 2025
a bomag bw 177 BVO
The settlement between the EPA and Fayat Group and nine of its subsidiaries was announced last month.
BOMAG

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has fined Fayat Group, which manufactures the BOMAG and Dynapac equipment brands, $11 million for the alleged illegal importation of hundreds of machines that did not meet Clean Air Act requirements.

The EPA alleges that between 2014 and 2018, Fayat and its subsidiaries imported and sold hundreds of pavers, rollers and other off-road equipment in which at least 830 diesel engines did not comply with the Clean Air Act’s emission requirements. The complaint also alleges Fayat Group violated the act’s requirements for fuel inlet labeling and reporting.

The EPA said the importation of the equipment resulted “in the release of excess carcinogenic diesel exhaust containing nitrogen oxides and particulate matter.”

In addition to paying the $11 million civil penalty, Fayat Group will be required by the EPA to retrofit a tugboat currently in use in the Port of Mobile, Alabama, including removing and replacing two unregulated 400-horsepower engines and generators, to bring the boat into compliance with emission standards.

“Fayat’s import of nonroad vehicles with outdated diesel engines violates the Clean Air Act standards for emissions from mobile sources and threatened exposure to harmful diesel air emissions,” said Acting Assistant Administrator Cecil Rodrigues for EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance.

In late 2023, Cummins agreed to pay a $1.675 billion penalty to settle claims that it violated the Clean Air Act by installing "emissions defeat" devices on hundreds of thousands of engines.

Equipment World reached out to Fayat Group for comment and will update this story with any statements the company provides.

Related Stories
JCB VMT430 vibratory tandem roller
Compactors
JCB Expands Vibratory Tandem Roller Lineup with Two New Models
man drives a bomag bw 177 bvo up a small hill
Compactors
BOMAG’s Next Single-Drum Roller Offers 3 Compaction Modes, New Oscillation
Construction worker operating an Ammann ARR 1575-2 Trench Roller
Compactors
Ammann’s ARR 1575-2 Trench Roller Gets Even Slimmer
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Partner Insights
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 67b4b686995b8
Videos
Watch Classic Caterpillars, International Dozer Show Off at Ederville
A ca. 1925-31 Caterpillar Sixty, a 1936 Cat Forty with a 1940 Terracer, a 1945 Cat D7 dozer, a 1952 International TD24 show they can still work.
Hyundai HX90A compact excavator dumping dirt
Compact Excavators
Hyundai Debuts its Largest Compact Excavator, the HX90A
a wheel loader sits by several large stockpiles
Market Pulse
Ranking the Nation’s Top 100 Construction Aggregates Producers
Wacker Neuson WL250 compact articulated wheel loader
Compact Wheel Loaders
Wacker Neuson Brings its WL250 Compact Articulated Wheel Loader to the U.S.
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All