The settlement between the EPA and Fayat Group and nine of its subsidiaries was announced last month.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has fined Fayat Group, which manufactures the BOMAG and Dynapac equipment brands, $11 million for the alleged illegal importation of hundreds of machines that did not meet Clean Air Act requirements.

The EPA alleges that between 2014 and 2018, Fayat and its subsidiaries imported and sold hundreds of pavers, rollers and other off-road equipment in which at least 830 diesel engines did not comply with the Clean Air Act’s emission requirements. The complaint also alleges Fayat Group violated the act’s requirements for fuel inlet labeling and reporting.

The EPA said the importation of the equipment resulted “in the release of excess carcinogenic diesel exhaust containing nitrogen oxides and particulate matter.”

In addition to paying the $11 million civil penalty, Fayat Group will be required by the EPA to retrofit a tugboat currently in use in the Port of Mobile, Alabama, including removing and replacing two unregulated 400-horsepower engines and generators, to bring the boat into compliance with emission standards.

“Fayat’s import of nonroad vehicles with outdated diesel engines violates the Clean Air Act standards for emissions from mobile sources and threatened exposure to harmful diesel air emissions,” said Acting Assistant Administrator Cecil Rodrigues for EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance.

In late 2023, Cummins agreed to pay a $1.675 billion penalty to settle claims that it violated the Clean Air Act by installing "emissions defeat" devices on hundreds of thousands of engines.

Equipment World reached out to Fayat Group for comment and will update this story with any statements the company provides.