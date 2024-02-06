The upgraded Ammann ARW 65-S Walk-Behind Roller takes less muscle to maneuver thanks to a new pivoting steering mechanism that enables the machine to move forward, backward and laterally.

Prior models could only move forward or reverse, requiring significant effort from the operator to direct the machine. Ammann says the new feature prevents operator fatigue, eliminates surface irregularities and provides consistency throughout the shift.

“The lateral control makes operating the machine much easier – and much more precise,” said Ralf Brutschin, strategic commercial manager for light equipment at Ammann. “The steering results in increased productivity, efficiency and quality.”

A hydraulic drum swivels 15 degrees to the left and right to enable lateral movement when going forward or backward. The operator can control the direction by pressing one of two buttons on the steering unit. Ammann says the shorter drawbar on the new version also improves handling and makes it easier to transport.

A 2-in-1 Machine

The ARW 65-S features a 0.01-inch high-amplitude setting for compacting soil and substructures and a 0.005-inch lower-amplitude setting for asphalt and bitumen. It comes equipped with two scrapers and a 15.8-gallon water tank and sprinkler system to prevent asphalt from caking on drums during compaction.

Additional features include: