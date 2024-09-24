TyBot 3.0: New Version of Rebar-Tying Robot Hits the Market

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Sep 24, 2024
Tybot tying rebar on bridge deck under construction
TyBot made its U.S. market debut at ConExpo 2020 and has since been used on over 65 projects in the U.S., according to ACR.
Advanced Construction Robotics

The next generation of the concrete rebar tying robot TyBot is now available from Advanced Construction Robotics.

The third-generation, called TyBot 3.0, comes with variable widths and other improvements, ACR says. It can also now be bought directly from the company, instead of only through ACR’s Robot as a Service model.

TyBot made its U.S. market debut at ConExpo 2020 and has since been used on over 65 projects in the U.S., according to ACR. The company says the autonomous robot can save bridge contractors at least 25% on installation time on rebar tying. When paired with the company’s IronBot, which autonomously lifts, carries and places rebar, contractors can save as much as 50% on installation time, the company says. IronBot can now be bought through the company’s RaaS program. (To watch the pair in action, check out the video at the end of this story.)

The TyBot 3.0 is completely autonomous, requiring only a few inputs and no pre-programming before it automatically uses its computer vision to travel bridge decks, identify and tie rebar sections. It can perform about 1,200 ties per hour in contrast to the 150 to 250 ties per hour a worker can perform. It takes about 2 hours to set up, according to ACR.

The new generation now offers variable widths.

The standard version, capable of up to 67-foot widths, starts at $425,500. An optional fully configured version can expand as wide as 117 feet, at a cost of $455,500. The price includes comprehensive training by ACR, the company says.

TyBot 3.0 now has options for multiple modes of travel for non-bridge projects and a carry function add-on “to transport materials efficiently and safely to working crew members,” the company says.

TyBot 3.0 can be ordered now for delivery in the first quarter of 2025.


