The new optional cab for the Power Curber 5700-D comes with heating and air conditioning and other features for operators.

Power Curbers says it has the industry’s first climate-controlled cabin for a curb and gutter slipform concrete paver, and it’s now available for its popular compact 5700-D model.

The optional cabin provides a fully enclosed operator’s platform with air conditioning and heating – something that will come in handy during extreme temperatures.

To maintain visibility that an open station provides, the company offers “a unique glass floor insert, strategically positioned to offer direct visibility of both the mold and the finished concrete.”

The cabin has two doors for access to the front and rear of the paver. It also gets a sound barrier to reduce engine noise that doubles as a sun shield for the control panel to keep the switches cool and reduce glare on the display, the company says.

Power Curbers notes that the 5700-D equipped with the cabin requires a 24-inch maximum trailer height.

