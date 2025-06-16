1 Worker Dies, 1 Injured When Hit by Excavator Buckets in Trenches in CA, WA

A worker was in a 15-foot-deep trench June 3 in Woodland, Washington, when an excavator bucket landed on him, causing traumatic injury, according to fire department and media reports.
A worker was in a 15-foot-deep trench June 3 in Woodland, Washington, when an excavator bucket landed on him, causing traumatic injury, according to fire department and media reports.
Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue

Within a month, two workers in trenches were struck by excavator buckets. One in California died, while one in Washington was severely injured.

The most recent incident occurred at about 8:30 a.m. June 3 in Woodland, Washington, when a worker was in a 15-foot-deep trench, and an excavator bucket landed on him, causing traumatic injury, according to fire department and media reports.

The man was extricated by emergency responders and flown to a hospital for injuries to his lower extremities, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue.

The injured worker was on a residential subdivision project for contractor Rotschy LLC of Vancouver.

Rotschy has prior safety violations. It was fined $156,259 by the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries after a 16-year-old student worker lost his legs due to a trencher accident June 30, 2023. Part of a work-based learning program, the teen was operating a stand-on mini track loader with a trencher attachment digging a channel for fenceposts. He was dragged underneath the blade. His injuries were so severe his legs had to be amputated. Washington L&I asked the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in March to investigate and consider criminal charges for alleged violation of youth labor laws. A letter from L&I to the attorney’s office said the company has a history of youth labor violations.

Washington L&I is investigating the excavator bucket incident. The incident has also affected other work by Rotschy, which won a $44.6 million construction contract for a Port of Longview rail expansion project. The port’s staff issued a stop-work order from June 5 to June 13 on Rotschy due to safety concerns.

Man Dies from Bucket Injuries

Trenc Death Excavator BucketKern County Fire DepartmentA Bakersfield, California, worker did not survive his injuries when he was struck by a loose excavator bucket while he was in a 20-foot-deep trench.

The Kern County Fire Department reported that it got the call at 2:44 p.m. May 5 that a worker was seriously injured injured in a trench in Bakersfield. When rescuers arrived, Edin Navarijo, 39, had died.

The excavator bucket had come loose and struck him. The Bakersfield Police Department and California OSHA are investigating.

Navarijo worked for Ruben’s Pipeline of Bakersfield. The company has been fined in the past by Cal OSHA for two violations in 2022. Fines of $26,375 and $8,625 were issued in those cases.

Bucket Safety List

The three main reasons buckets accidentally fall from excavators are improper attachment connection, quick coupler mechanical or hydraulic failure, or accidentally opening a quick coupler in an unsafe position.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health recommends the following safe working practices for buckets and attachments:

  • Do not allow workers to stand under, work, walk or otherwise pass below an elevated bucket, attachment or load.
  • Follow manufacturer’s recommendations for use of equipment, including following procedures that allow workers to work outside of the excavator boom swing radius/swing zone.
  • Workers in the area of an excavator should keep the excavator in view and remain in view of the operator.
  • Operators should lower the excavator arm/attachment to the ground before exiting the cab.
  • Operators and ground crew should have authority to stop work if they recognize unsafe conditions.
  • Ensure that operators always perform pre- and post-operation visual inspections on the excavator and quick coupler. Check for such things as dirt and grease accumulation and other debris. Perform connection test and verification process, following all manufacturer instructions, before lifting or using an attachment.
  • Do not use any excavator that has signs of problems.
  • Ensure the bucket or other attachment is in a stable and level position before attaching or detaching the quick coupler.   

 

