Trench Collapses: Contractors Fined $530K in Calif.; 2 Die in S.C., Mich.

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Feb 19, 2025
backhoe digging trench
Getty Images

Two plumbing contractors in California were issued fines totaling $530,000 on February 10 after a worker was seriously injured in a trench collapse.

On February 12, a pipefitter died in a cave-in in Michigan. And then on February 17, a worker died on a water-line installation project in South Carolina when a trench collapsed.

Smelly Mel’s, Sewer Rat Plumbing Fined

On August 1, a worker nearly died in San Mateo when a trench over 9 feet deep collapsed during a residential sewer line project, according to California OSHA.  

A worker in his 30s was partially buried and rescued about an hour later. He was hospitalized and survived, according to media reports at the time.

On February 10, Cal/OSHA reported it had cited two companies – Smelly Mel’s Plumbing and Sewer Rat Plumbing – each with eight violations for the incident. Fines were also split between the companies and totaled $529,640.

The violations included two designated as “willful,” Cal/OSHA said, “meaning the businesses were aware of the safety hazards, had prior warning and still failed to take corrective action.”

The violations are as follows, according to Cal/OSHA: no adequate cave-in protection, no safe exit from the trench, no inspection of the trench before workers entered, no protection from debris falling into the trench, no proper foot protection, which exposed a worker to a jackhammer injury, no one trained to provide first aid, violation of Cal/OSHA for permitting requirements and no toolbox safety meetings on the jobsite.

“Trench collapses remain one of the most serious hazards in construction, and employers must take all necessary steps to protect their employees,” said Cal/OSHA Chief Debra Lee. “These citations serve as a reminder that businesses must prioritize worker safety, especially during high-risk operations to avoid tragic accidents.”

Pipefitter Dies in Michigan

A 34-year-old senior foreman pipefitter died in a trench collapse February 12 at Jellystone Campground in Sanilac County.

The trench was reportedly 8 feet deep and was dug for a sewer installation project. It took nearly eight hours to recover the body, as the trench was too unstable for rescuers to enter.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you

South Carolina Cave-in

A worker died in a trench February 17 in Newberry County, South Carolina, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The worker was installing a water line when the 6-foot-deep trench collapsed and trapped him. “Fellow workers attempted to rescue the individual but were unsuccessful,” the sheriff reported.

The coroner identified the deceased as Anthony Marquet Hollowman, 53, of Bishopville.

The sheriff reported that four emergency services agencies responded to the incident, including two with expertise in trench and confined space rescue operations.

Trench Safety Osha Graphic 

 

Related Stories
stock image excavator digging trench in dirt
Safety & Compliance
Construction Supervisor Pleads Guilty to Charge Related to Trench Death
aerial view wilmington nc bride cape fear river eagles island
Safety & Compliance
Operator Drowns After Amphibious Excavator Tips Over; Contractor Fined
woman man in construction PPE on construction site looking at tablet
Safety & Compliance
New Construction PPE Rule Requiring “Proper Fit” Takes Effect
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Partner Insights
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Top Stories
a herc rentals sign
Mergers & Acquisitions
Herc Swoops in to Outbid United Rentals in Mega Deal to Acquire H&E
The new proposal from Herc offers $105 per share versus the $92 per share United Rentals offered last month.
Maxresdefault 67b4b686995b8
Videos
Watch Classic Caterpillars, International Dozer Show Off at Ederville
Hyundai HX90A compact excavator dumping dirt
Compact Excavators
Hyundai Debuts its Largest Compact Excavator, the HX90A
a wheel loader sits by several large stockpiles
Market Pulse
Ranking the Nation’s Top 100 Construction Aggregates Producers
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All