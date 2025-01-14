OSHA says the final rule, which took effect January 13, addresses “a longstanding industry safety concern, particularly among some women as well as among physically smaller or larger workers.”

A new federal rule took effect January 13 that requires construction workers to have personal protective equipment that fits properly.

“I’ve talked to workers in construction, particularly women, who have spoken of personal protective equipment that didn’t fit or was simply unavailable at the jobsite in their size,” said Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Doug Parker in announcing the new rule last month. “PPE must fit properly to work.”

The OSHA construction standard now says employers must provide PPE that properly fits workers. “The change aligns the construction industry standard with the standard already in place for general industry,” OSHA says.

The agency adds, “The matter has been a longstanding industry safety concern, particularly among some women as well as among physically smaller or larger workers.”

PPE includes high-visibility clothing, hard hats, gloves, safety harnesses and protective footwear.

The new rule has received mixed reaction from construction contractor groups.

The American Road and Transportation Builders Association favors parts of the rule and its intent but is concerned about a “lack of clear guidance on how to determine proper fit.”

ARTBA was part of the Construction Industry Safety Coalition, which previously warned the rule as written would give OSHA officers “broad discretion without allowing contractors to know in advance if they are meeting the standard’s requirements.”

The Associated General Contractors of America echoed concerns about ambiguity and said it is continuing to review the final rule.

“Employers need to evaluate their PPE inventory and the needs of their employees to ensure the gear functions properly and does not create additional hazards,” ARTBA advises.

OSHA has said it will enforce the new requirement for construction the same way it has for general and maritime industries. Some guidelines it mentions are worker comfort and performance, that employers should “select PPE for their workers that is appropriately designed and sized to adequately protect them from hazards without creating additional hazards.”

To see the final rule, click here.