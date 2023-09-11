Contractor Faces $335K in Penalties for Repeated Fall-Prevention Violations

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Sep 11, 2023
hard hat on ground
Cheltenham Construction Services was issued citations totaling more than $334,600 for multiple workplace safety violations.
Getty Images

Citations exceeding $334,600 were issued to a Missouri contractor by the U.S. Occupational Safety & Health Administration for multiple workplace safety violations.

Twice within two months in 2023, OSHA inspectors observed employees of the company, which performs residential and commercial carpentry, siding and crane services, being exposed to deadly fall hazards as they performed siding and roofing work in Lake St. Louis and O’Fallon.

Since 2015, OSHA has cited Cheltenham Construction Services seven times.

“Cheltenham Construction Services’ repeated failures to comply with federal safety standards exposes workers to falls from elevations, the construction industry’s most lethal hazard,” says OSHA Area Director Bill McDonald in St. Louis. “Each year, hundreds of people die needlessly in preventable workplace falls. This company’s disregard of employee safety must end before someone is seriously injured or worse.”

In 2021, nearly one in five workplace deaths occurred in the construction industry. More than one-third of constructions deaths were due to falls, slips and trips.

Number Of Fatal Work InjU.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Federal statistics indicate that the construction industry accounted for 46.2% of all fatal falls, slips, and trips in 2021.

According to OSHA reports, around April 10, 2023, an employee for Cheltenham Construction Services was exposed to a fall hazard at 521 Greengage Timber Drive in O'Fallon, Missouri. 

OSHA inspectors state that the employee was installing approximately 32 square feet of siding on a portion of the second story of the residential building. The work location reportedly required the employee to straddle the valley of two roof slopes, one being approximately a 3:12 slope and the other being approximately an 10:12 slope. 

No fall protection was being used by the employee, who was at least 9 feet over a concrete driveway.

The company had previously been cited for nearly identical violations in 2020 and 2022.

Meanwhile, at the same address, inspectors observed portable ladders being used to access an upper landing surface.

According to OSHA, the ladder side rails did not extend at least 3 feet above the upper landing surface to which the ladder used to gain access. 

In February 2023, OSHA said, a Cheltenham Construction Services employee did not have eye protection while operating a pneumatic nail gun.

The company reached an informal settlement with OSHA for a reduced penalty.

Related Stories
backhoe digging in trench
Safety & Compliance
Company Faces $218K in Penalties After Worker Dies in Ark. Trench Collapse
site of wall and excavation collapse that killed worker in New York City in 2018
Safety & Compliance
Ex-Contractor Banned from Construction After Trench Death
backhoe digging a trench
Safety & Compliance
Why Did 39 Workers Die in Trenches in 2022 – the Most in 18 Years?
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Graham Roofing Roll-Off Truck
Safety
Construction’s Silent Killer Pt.4: Contractor Starts Company Mental Health Program
Rocked by three suicides, Graham Roofing has implemented companywide mental health initiatives.
Maxresdefault 64fb4a5c6d9c7
The Dirt
Construction’s Silent Killer Pt.3: Ajax President Speaks Out to Prevent Suicide
Garret Wilson beside huge Champion motor grader.
Safety
Construction's Silent Killer Pt.2: Contractor Recounts Suicide Attempt to Help Others
Construction worker with hands clasped over his face
Safety
Construction’s Silent Killer Pt.1: Why is the Industry’s Suicide Rate So High?
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Surprising Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Want to optimize business spending and even earn rewards in today’s tough economic climate? The right card can help you do all that and more!
DownloadView All