Company Faces $218K in Penalties After Worker Dies in Ark. Trench Collapse

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Sep 5, 2023
backhoe digging in trench
A worker died in a trench collapse December 12 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and another worker was hospitalized.
Getty Images

A Mississippi telecommunications infrastructure company faces proposed penalties of $218,759 after three workers were in a trench collapse in Arkansas, one of whom died.

Another worker was hospitalized, and a third worker escaped with minor injuries.

Southern Diversified Technologies Inc. of Jackson, Mississippi, is cited with five violations, which it is contesting, according to the U.S. Occupational Safety & Health Administration.

On December 12, 2022, three workers were in a 6-foot-deep trench working on damaged fiber-optic cable in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Two of the workers were sitting cross-legged in the bottom of the trench locating damaged fiber-optic lines. The other worker was handing tools back and forth to another employee outside the trench.

After about three hours, the trench caved in, and then a secondary collapse occurred five minutes later. The worker handling the tools escaped, while the other two were buried. Rescue workers were able to save one of the workers, who was treated at a nearby hospital. But the remaining worker, 31-year-old Austin Neth, died by asphyxiation and crushed ribs.

OSHA cited Southern Diversified Technologies with five violations:

  • Workers were not trained on trenching hazards. This is a willful violation, OSHA’s highest level, which the agency defines as “the employer either knowingly failed to comply with a legal requirement (purposeful disregard) or acted with plain indifference to employee safety.”
  • No cave-in protection. This is a serious violation, which OSHA defines as “the workplace hazard could cause an accident or illness that would most likely result in death or serious physical harm, unless the employer did not know or could not have known of the violation.”
  • No inspection of the trench by a competent person before workers entered. Serious violation
  • No protection from loose soil falling from the trench’s walls. Serious violation
  • No safe way to exit and enter the trench. Serious violation
Related Stories
site of wall and excavation collapse that killed worker in New York City in 2018
Safety & Compliance
Ex-Contractor Banned from Construction After Trench Death
backhoe digging a trench
Safety & Compliance
Why Did 39 Workers Die in Trenches in 2022 – the Most in 18 Years?
site of fatal trench collapse in breckenridge colorado
Safety & Compliance
Colorado Contractor Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter for Trench Death
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Construction worker with hands clasped over his face
Safety
Construction’s Silent Killer Pt.1: Why is the Industry’s Suicide Rate So High?
Five times as many construction workers die by suicide annually than from all of the "fatal four" physical causes of jobsite deaths combined.
New Holland T4 Electric Power Utility Tractor with autonomous features
Utility Tractors/Loaders
New Holland: "World's First" Electric Utility Tractor with Autonomous Features
Maxresdefault 64f1e8a541057
The Dirt
Test Run: Cat’s 306 CR Compact Excavator is a “Fantastic Little Machine”
Handcuffs laying on top of 100 dollar bills
Business
Oregon Contractor Sentenced to 30 Months in Prison, Ordered to Pay $30M
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Challenges in Asset and Equipment Management
A complete and intuitive tracking solution makes it easy to keep your assets working and ready for the next job.
DownloadView All