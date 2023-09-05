A worker died in a trench collapse December 12 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and another worker was hospitalized.

A Mississippi telecommunications infrastructure company faces proposed penalties of $218,759 after three workers were in a trench collapse in Arkansas, one of whom died.

Another worker was hospitalized, and a third worker escaped with minor injuries.

Southern Diversified Technologies Inc. of Jackson, Mississippi, is cited with five violations, which it is contesting, according to the U.S. Occupational Safety & Health Administration.

On December 12, 2022, three workers were in a 6-foot-deep trench working on damaged fiber-optic cable in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Two of the workers were sitting cross-legged in the bottom of the trench locating damaged fiber-optic lines. The other worker was handing tools back and forth to another employee outside the trench.

After about three hours, the trench caved in, and then a secondary collapse occurred five minutes later. The worker handling the tools escaped, while the other two were buried. Rescue workers were able to save one of the workers, who was treated at a nearby hospital. But the remaining worker, 31-year-old Austin Neth, died by asphyxiation and crushed ribs.

OSHA cited Southern Diversified Technologies with five violations: