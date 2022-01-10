Idaho Contractor Faces $173,000 in Penalties for Trench Violations

Me Photo
Don McLoud
Jan 10, 2022
Excavator being used to dig a trench
Workers were found in and around hazardous trenches in July, OSHA says.
Getty Images

An Idaho contractor faces $173,000 in penalties for exposing workers to potential trench collapse, according to the U.S. Occupational Safety & Health Administration.

Mountain Power Construction, based in Post Falls, Idaho, provides power-line construction services in the West and Midwest. OSHA conducted a workplace safety investigation in July and said it found workers in and around hazardous trenches. The trenches did not have adequate protection from cave-in, an experienced person was not regularly monitoring the trenches, and workers had not been trained on excavation hazards.

In all, the company faces six violations – five series and one willful – with proposed penalties of $173,787. The willful violation, which is OSHA’s highest level of infraction, was for failure to provide adequate cave-in protection for employees.

“Mountain Power Construction placed its employees at risk of death or serious physical harm by disregarding basic safety requirements and preventive measures,” said OSHA Area Director Arthur Hazen in Billings, Montana. “Without these necessary protections in place, a trench can become an early grave for workers. Ignoring OSHA standards is never an option and we have an obligation to hold employers accountable when they don’t.”

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and proposed penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

“Despite widespread prevention efforts by the federal and state agencies, labor unions, employers and other industry stakeholders, trench collapses continue to be one of the leading causes of injury and deaths in the construction industry,” OSHA says.

For more on OSHA’s trenching standards, click here.

Related Stories
colorado trench death recovery attempt
Safety & Compliance
Colorado Contractor Faces $200,000 in Penalties for Trench Death
Tap&Go2
Safety & Compliance
Tap once, instead of typing ELD logins with Trimble’s new Tap & Go
ELD-23PH-2017-01-23-15-04-1200×675
Safety & Compliance
Bill to exempt small trucking companies from ELD mandate introduced in House
JJ Keller Driver_Adam w_tablet and log screen_D4S3106_clocks ELD
Safety & Compliance
ELD mandate: Full enforcement has begun; AGC to seek construction exemption
Top Stories
Toyota unveils electric pickup truck concept
Pickups
Toyota Offers Peek at Electric Pickup Truck
The all-electric pickup looks like a cross between the midsize Tacoma and full-size Tundra.
Hqdefault 61d84c95c7b22
The Dirt
The Labor Shortage: How Did We Get Here and What's Being Done to Fix It?
Bobcat TL619 telehandler boom raised
Telehandlers
Multipurpose Machine: Bobcat's New TL619 Telehandler
Nisssan unveils electric pickup truck
Pickups
Nissan Unveils Electric 'Surf-Out' Pickup Truck with Futuristic Design
Danuser Mega-Mixer Material Handling Bucket
Attachments
Mix and Smash: 11 Attachments for Pouring or Removing Pavement
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2022 Fleet Technology Trends Report
This report shows that fleets leverage technology to combat the driver shortage, decrease fuel costs, address safety concerns, and improve customer service. Download your copy now to learn more.
DownloadView All