FBI: Immigration Raid at Alabama School Construction Site Nets 37 Arrests

Workers are cuffed and detained at the construction site for a future high school in Gulf Shores, Alabama, June 24.

An immigration raid June 24 on a school construction project in Alabama led to the arrest of “approximately 37 subjects,” according to the FBI Mobile office.

FBI Mobile posted on Facebook that the arrests were made by the “Gulf of America Homeland Security Task Force” in Gulf Shores at the site of a future high school.

The raid is among a growing number since May on construction sites around the country. More than 200 combined arrests have been made since May 15 in Immigrations and Customs Enforcement raids on construction sites in Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Massachusetts and Vermont, according to ICE and media reports. A raid June 13 outside a Los Angeles Home Depot where day laborers gather for construction and other jobs set off days of protests in LA.

The raid June 24 in Gulf Shores involved federal and local law enforcement officers. It followed a previous raid June 18-19 in which 18 were arrested by the task force, according to FBI Mobile. A photo posted by FBI Mobile on June 20 of the earlier raid showed housing construction in the background:

FBI Mobile

The task force consists of agents from FBI; U.S. Homeland Security Investigations; U.S. Customs and Border Protection; U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives; U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; U.S. Enforcement & Removal Operations, as well as state and local law enforcement.

The new $131 million Gulf Shores High School has been under construction since April 2024 and is scheduled for completion in 2026. The general contractor on the project, Rabren General Contractors based in Auburn, Alabama, released the following statement to AL.com:

“Rabren General Contractors (RGC) is aware of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid that occurred at the new Gulf Shores High School construction site on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. RGC is fully cooperating with all authorities investigating this matter. We have no further comment at this time.”

The city of Gulf Shores and Gulf Shores City Schools said in a joint statement that they were aware of the raid, but the site was under the contractor’s control and no city or school employees were present.

The raids on construction sites follow a five-year halt. Workplace ICE raids were conducted under the first Trump term for the first time in 10 years, then ended in 2020 when the pandemic struck. The Biden administration did not resume the raids. The White House has set a goal of 3,000 ICE arrests a day.