Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used construction equipment sales trends from Fusable’s EDA equipment financing data and EquipmentWatch market trend reports.

U.S. contractors snapped up 15% more new excavators year over year, according to Fusable’s latest EDA equipment finance data.

A total of 16,697 new excavators were financed from February 1, 2024 to January 31, 2025, compared to 14,505 new units financed during the same period the previous year.

While Cat maintained its position as the top seller of new financed excavators, other manufacturers chipped away at its stronghold, with its percentage of total units declining from 29.1% to 25% year over year.

Despite Komatsu selling 6% more units year over year, it wasn’t enough to hold off Deere, which saw a 31.8% increase in new financed excavator sales, pushing them into the second position.

Volvo CE and Kubota also saw sales increase while holding onto their fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

The top-selling new models, based on the number of units financed, were the Kubota KX080-5 (656), the Deere 85 P-Tier (545) and the Cat 340 (471).

Kubota rolled out the next generation of its largest compact excavator, the 8.4-metric-ton KX080-5, at World of Concrete 2024. The new model keeps the same specifications as its predecessor, but comes with a slew of new features designed to make it easier to operate, including a more comfortable, quieter cab; load-sensing hydraulics; and auto-idling and auto-engine stop. To get a walkaround of the KX080-5, check out our video with Kubota product manager Bill Holton.

Deere debuted its 85 P-Tier at Conexpo 2023, following the dissolution of its agreement with Hitachi. Enhancements over the G Series model include 18% more horsepower, 5% additional hydraulic flow, a larger cab, a 270-degree camera system integrated into the monitor, reduced maintenance costs and reduced fuel consumption.

Equipped with a more powerful engine, wider track and 7.5-ton counterweight, Cat says its 340 hydraulic excavator, introduced in 2022, delivers plenty of power, stability and productivity for earthmoving operations.

Here’s a look at the top 10 new financed excavators sold in the U.S. from February 1, 2024 to January 31, 2025.

Texas had more buyers of new excavators than any other state, with 1,958 units financed. Buyers were also active in Florida (1,105) and North Carolina (996).

Used financed excavator sales remained flat, with only 35 more units sold during the recent period, or 12,212 total units.

Deere’s 210G LC took the top spot for financed used excavator sales (338), followed by the Cat 320 (283) and Cat 336 (250). Find out the rest of the top-selling used financed excavators in our list below.

Texas buyers again were in the top spot for those financing used machines, accounting for 10.5% of all purchases, with 1,287 units being financed in this period. Georgia added another 5.6% with 682 units; North Carolina followed with 605 units or approximately 5%.

Used Excavator Market

Used excavator prices dropped slightly for the 12-month period from February 1, 2024 to January 31, 2025, according to Fusable’s EquipmentWatch market trend data.

The average price for a used excavator was $159,324 in February 2024 compared to $157,748 in January 2024. This coincides with the average age of used excavators rising during the period from 7.01 years to 7.26 years.

The average price and age were calculated based on 433,702 resale listings during the period in the EquipmentWatch database.

Over the last 12 months, prices for used excavators have, in general, fallen, with the largest drops in August 2024 (1.45%) and December 2024 (1.52%).

EquipmentWatch defines fair market value (FMV) as the monetary value of an asset that can be expected in a transaction with a single seller and single buyer, neither of whom is under any compulsion or time restriction to complete the transaction. FMV for heavy equipment is most closely associated with the private resale market, as opposed to the public auction market.

Excavator Auction Prices

Looking at the top 20 crawler excavators sold for the 12-month period of March 1, 2023, to February 29, 2024, in terms of auction price, Cat took 13 of the top 20 price spots, with Komatsu, Deere and Volvo CE claiming the other positions on the list.

As reported by the EquipmentWatch auction price guide, the top auction price paid for an excavator during this time was $600,000 for a 2023 Komatsu PC650LC-11 with 2,306 hours at a J.M. Wood Auction Company sale in Montgomery, Alabama, on March 21, 2024.

A 2018 Caterpillar 390F L with 8,431 hours took the second price spot. It sold for $540,000 at a J.M. Wood Auction Company sale in Montgomery, Alabama, on December 4, 2024. Coming in third was a 2022 Deere 670 P-Tier with 2,859 hours, which sold for $525,000 at a Ritchie Bros. sale in Davenport, Florida, on February 23, 2024.

EquipmentWatch and EDA are owned by Fusable, the parent company of Equipment World.